An unofficial game project which used Super Mario assets to promote an NFT-based gambling platform has attracted the attention of Nintendo, so we all know what happens next. As reported by Kotaku, a cryptocurrency scheme known as '1-UP Platform' has been preparing for launch this year, giving users the chance to take part in a battle royale-style game where players can bet on matches to earn NFTs (a controversial method of digital file ownership that uses blockchain technology). The problem here – or one of the problems, at least – is that the battle royale itself appears to be full of stolen assets.

