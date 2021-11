Since the beginning of The Influencer Marketing Factory in 2018, the company has always been in the loop of the latest trends. The global influencer marketing agency published a Social Commerce and Creative Economy report that has been downloaded by Fortune 100 companies and thousands of marketers from around the globe. From then on, The Influencer Marketing Factory could see the traction its company had and decided it was time to take a step further.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO