CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart police find body in abandoned home Monday afternoon

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a73wp_0crF082300

STUTTGART, Ark. – Stuttgart police are investigating after officers said they found a body in an abandoned home Monday afternoon.

According to the Stuttgart Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of North Lowe Street just before 2 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the body of 19-year-old Nicqualus Murry inside the home.

Officers said the body will be sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Man injured after Monday shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex

Authorities said the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Police Department are all assisting with investigation.

Police have not released any information on the suspect at this time and asks anyone with information to contact investigators at (870) 673-2171.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Stuttgart, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Stuttgart, AR
County
Arkansas County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Arkansas State Police#Dewitt Police Department#Lrb 870 Rrb 673 2171
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy