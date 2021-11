Accessories really are the key to a perfect wardrobe. The right ones can round out a fit, tie elements together, and bring a sense of personality to otherwise mundane ensembles. Bags are the undisputed king of accessories, if you didn’t already know, thanks to their utility. While upgrading your look, they also mean you don’t need to stuff your pockets with snacks, lip salve, keys, phones, and the like. But, with unpredictable weather and wet surfaces about to take hold, leather bags are the only type you should be eyeballing.

