Safe Outdoor Space Program expands to city-owned property

DENVER (KDVR) — The first Safe Outdoor Space for those experiencing homelessness on a city-owned property will open on Dec. 14.

The sanctioned camp will be located at 3815 Steele St., the East Office of the Denver County Department of Human Services. The new camp will replace the Park Hill United Methodist Church site, which will close on Dec. 31.

“I am so excited for our unhoused neighbors to have a safe, clean, heated place to live,” said

Clayton resident Jes Discoll. “I know that tents aren’t the forever solution, but helping people gain

some stability through a safe place to sleep each night is a huge step in the right direction. I

welcome CVC and our new neighbors to Clayton!”

The camp will house 50 people in heated tents. Many of the 40 residents at the Park Hill camp will relocate to the new site.

The Colorado Village Collaborative operates the SOS with funding from the City of Denver and a number of non-profit foundations.

The newest 15,000-square-foot SOS at DHS will offer a 24-hour, staffed and secure shelter for up to 50 people, who are screened and selected by service agencies.

The site will remain open from Dec. 14 through Nov. 30, 2022.

“This site will mark the first time city property is being used for Safe Outdoor Space,” said Britta Fisher,

executive director of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability. “We are glad to help support Colorado

Village Collaborative and help grow this model that has provided residents another path from our streets

to stability in Denver.”

An online community meeting about the newest Safe Outdoor Space will co-hosted by CVC and DHS on Nov. 17, from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

