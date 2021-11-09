CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Safe Outdoor Space Program expands to city-owned property

By Keely Sugden
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pK5du_0crEzxSO00

DENVER (KDVR) — The first Safe Outdoor Space for those experiencing homelessness on a city-owned property will open on Dec. 14.

Safe Outdoor Spaces: Denver’s alternative to homeless camps

The sanctioned camp will be located at 3815 Steele St., the East Office of the Denver County Department of Human Services. The new camp will replace the Park Hill United Methodist Church site, which will close on Dec. 31.

“I am so excited for our unhoused neighbors to have a safe, clean, heated place to live,” said
Clayton resident Jes Discoll. “I know that tents aren’t the forever solution, but helping people gain
some stability through a safe place to sleep each night is a huge step in the right direction. I
welcome CVC and our new neighbors to Clayton!”

The camp will house 50 people in heated tents. Many of the 40 residents at the Park Hill camp will relocate to the new site.

The Colorado Village Collaborative operates the SOS with funding from the City of Denver and a number of non-profit foundations.

Denver’s 3rd sanctioned campsite will be near Denver Health

The newest 15,000-square-foot SOS at DHS will offer a 24-hour, staffed and secure shelter for up to 50 people, who are screened and selected by service agencies.

The site will remain open from Dec. 14 through Nov. 30, 2022.

“This site will mark the first time city property is being used for Safe Outdoor Space,” said Britta Fisher,
executive director of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability. “We are glad to help support Colorado
Village Collaborative and help grow this model that has provided residents another path from our streets
to stability in Denver.”

An online community meeting about the newest Safe Outdoor Space will co-hosted by CVC and DHS on Nov. 17, from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Kdvr#The East Office#Sos#Dhs#Cvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy