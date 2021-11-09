Bontrager and Vergara Race in All-Star Showcase

The All State Preps football camp dates for 2022 habe been announced. These camps are NOT affiliated with 247Sports and will not get you stars or ranked. This is the 7th year that All State Preps will be having camps that have helped athletes see how they stack up against other top athletes, improve their game, and increase their exposure as a recruit. We've had dozens of athletes who have ended up anywhere from Division III to FBS level colleges. However, we do not take credit for the opportunities earned by those athletes. All State Preps does work with athletes before the event, during the event, and after the event. NO SCHOLARSHIP PROMISES ARE MADE. We do send film out to Division II and III schools in Pennsylvania that show interest. We also provide camp video (see below) for athletes to use in their recruitment.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO