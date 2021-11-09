Bontrager and Vergara Race in All-Star Showcase

Friday marked the end of the fall sports season for all KCII area schools and yesterday was the beginning of the next slate of activities. The winter sports season kicked off on Monday with all girls basketball teams starting practice for the 2021-22 campaign. The first set of games will get started on Friday, November 19th and Monday, November 22nd. Boys basketball and wrestling practices will start up next Monday, November 15th with the first competitions the week after Thanksgiving. KCII will broadcast select Washington, Mid-Prairie, and Hillcrest Academy girls and boys basketball games throughout the winter and find our complete broadcast schedule by clicking on the ‘Live Radio Sports Guide’ at kciiradio.com.
