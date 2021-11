The volleyball team lost a heartbreaker last night to rival Morley Stanwood in five sets. The Eagles played a little uptight the first set and found themselves falling 21-25. The Eagles turned the momentum to their side in the second set and found themselves evening up the match by winning 25-18. The third set was a rough one for the Eagles as they could not seem to get anything going and dropped the set 11-25. Once again the Eagles did not give up and fought hard to even things up and they did just that 25-18. This match proved to leave all the fans on the edge of their seats and this fifth set was very intense. The Eagles started out strong and took an early lead. Each team was battling hard for every point. Many hard swings were made and some great defensive plays on both sides of the net. Morley would take a 10-8 lead when the Eagles would try to make their comeback. They did just that and took a 13-11 lead before the Mohawks would come back and tie it up at 13. The Lady Eagles would earn the next point to go up 14-13 before the Mohawks would get the ball back and pull out the win 16-14.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO