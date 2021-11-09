CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

One person dies in Niagara Falls house fire

By Maki Becker
Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was found dead following a fire Monday...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Accidents
City
Hyde Park, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
CBS News

Louisiana board votes to pardon Homer Plessy, namesake of Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling

A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws. The state Board of Pardon's unanimous decision to clear the Creole man's record of a conviction for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans now goes to Governor John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy