CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The meaning behind Camila Cabello’s new neck tattoo

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello’s adding to her ink collection. The “Señorita” singer, 24, debuted a new tattoo on the back of her neck on Monday, and opened up about the deep meaning behind the simple design on Instagram. Inked by celebrity tattoo artist Kane Navasard, the tattoo features a tiny piece...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
justjaredjr.com

Camila Cabello Drops New Song 'Oh Na Na' With Myke Towers & Tainy - Listen Now!

Days after announcing it, Camila Cabello has released her new song “Oh Na Na“!. The 24-year-old teamed up with Myke Towers and Tainy for the track, which is in both English and Spanish. “oh na na @myketowers x me x @tainy out now 🙋🏻‍♀️ a bailar,” Camila captioned a video...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Robin
Person
Shawn Mendes
MySanAntonio

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, Cher Lend Voices to Climate Action Campaign

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, Cher, and a host of other celebrities have lent their voices to a campaign urging global leaders to bolster efforts to fight climate change. The action is being spearheaded by the Right Here, Right Now Climate Alliance and its partner, United Nations Human Rights, and the launch coincides with the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP26 Summit), which is taking place in Glasgow through Nov. 12. The aim of the social campaign, per a release, is to mobilize half a billion people to push world leaders to accelerate the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Camila Cabello lists $4M Sunset Strip mansion in Hollywood

Half of her heart must still be in Havana because Camila Cabello is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles pad and likely moving to the East Coast more permanently. The Cuban-born singer has listed her Mediterranean-style home — which includes a state-of-the-art recording studio and a separate vocal booth — for $3.95 million.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Tattoo#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Fifth Harmony
mansionglobal.com

Camila Cabello Lists Charming Los Angeles Villa for $3.95 Million

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Camila Cabello is ready to part with her Mediterranean-style villa in Los Angeles, having listed the spread Saturday for $3.95 million. Nestled in the winding streets of the Hollywood Hills, Ms. Cabello, 24, has owned the four-bedroom home since 2019, when she bought it through...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello is selling her Hollywood Hills home for $4 million

Camila Cabello is making moves! The “Havana” singer just listed her 4-bedroom, 3,570 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $3,950,000. Cabello’s luxurious estate is decked out with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a celebrity home, which includes a saltwater swimming pool, fire pit,...
REAL ESTATE
mix929.com

Hear new Amazon Original Christmas songs from Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara & Dan + Shay

Camila Cabello and Alessia Cara are just a few of the artists who’ve released new holiday tracks today via Amazon Music’s Amazon Originals program. Camila has recorded “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” while Alessia takes on “Jingle Bell Rock.” Other artists participating this year include George Ezra, Dan + Shay, Norah Jones, She & Him, NEEDTOBREATHE and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
movin925.com

New music roundup: Camila Cabello delivers a bilingual bop, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis reunite & more

Today’s New Music Friday includes a bilingual collaboration, the reunion of. and Ryan Lewis, and a dash of Christmas cheer thrown in for good measure. Cultural forces unite as Camila Cabello teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers and hit producer Tainy on “Oh Na Na,” a bilingual bop that blends lyrics in English and Spanish. The three singers co-wrote the catchy track.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy