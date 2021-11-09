OWC launches new Mac Pro-focused Accelsior 8M2 PCIe SSD with a ridiculous 64TB of storage

TeamGroup has revealed its new flagship M.2 PCIe 4.0 gaming SSD, the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO. The CARDEA is available in three different storage capacities, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB, as well as with two different heat sink types, aluminium and graphene. The T-FORCE SSD is compatible with PCIe Gen4x4 and is backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 interface. Moreover, the CARDEA utilises the latest NVMe 1.4 specification and therefore, it supports PLM (Predictable Latency Mode) and RRL (Read Recovery Level), which diminish latency time and enhance QoS as well as the lifespan of the device.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO