CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

OWC launches new Mac Pro-focused Accelsior 8M2 PCIe SSD with a ridiculous 64TB of storage

By Jeff Benjamin
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWC, always on the forefront of third-party storage needs for Mac users, just launched its new OWC Accelsior 8M2 PCIE SSD, and it features some downright insane specs — with a price to match. The Accelsior 8M2 can be maxed out with up to eight 8TB NVMe M.2 SSDs for a...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

Kingston Launches FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs

Kingston has announced the launch of its FURY Renegade SSD, its next-generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive for gamers, enthusiasts, and high-power users. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD delivers cutting-edge performance in high capacities using the latest Gen 4×4 controller and 3D TLC NAND. Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

TeamGroup Launch New T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO SSD

TEAMGROUP has announced the launch of its new T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO M.2 PCIe SSD, pioneering in the gaming storage market with an ultra-fast spec of read/write speeds reaching up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s. A440 PRO fast approaches the theoretical maximum speeds of Gen4 x4 interfaces, providing gamers with invincible gear designed for battle.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

TeamGroup launches a new flagship gaming SSD

TeamGroup has revealed its new flagship M.2 PCIe 4.0 gaming SSD, the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PRO. The CARDEA is available in three different storage capacities, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB, as well as with two different heat sink types, aluminium and graphene. The T-FORCE SSD is compatible with PCIe Gen4x4 and is backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 interface. Moreover, the CARDEA utilises the latest NVMe 1.4 specification and therefore, it supports PLM (Predictable Latency Mode) and RRL (Read Recovery Level), which diminish latency time and enhance QoS as well as the lifespan of the device.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#External Storage#Mac Mini#Ssd#Pcie#Owc#Macbooks#Tb#Nand Flash
iclarified.com

Apple Launches New 'Beats Fit Pro' Wireless Earbuds

Apple today announced Beats Fit Pro, new wireless earbuds with a wingtip design that are designed for an active lifestyle. With its incredibly secure and comfortable fit, Beats Fit Pro represents a breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones, while delivering three listening modes, auto play/pause, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (IPX4)1 and all the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

TeamGroup's T-Force Cardea A440 Pro PCIe 4 SSD Rocks Smoking-Fast 7.4GB/s Read Speed

The folks at TeamGroup just ripped out one of the fastest solid state drives on the market, based on the rated specifications. TeamGroup's new T-Force Cardea A440 Pro hitches a ride on the PCI Express 4.0 bus to deliver sequential read speeds of up to 7,400MB/s (or 7.4GB/s), and sequential write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s (7GB/s).
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

XPG ATOM Series PCIe M.2 2280 SSD storage

Hardware and peripheral manufacturer XPG has this week unveiled its latest ATOM Series PCIe M.2 2280 Solid State Drives. The new SSD storage takes the form of the ATOM 30 and 40 which features support for PCIe Gen3x4 and NVMe 1.3 making them capable of providing sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,500/2,000 and 3,500/3,000 MB per second, respectively.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

OWC Releases Thunderbolt Dual Bay U.2 for Desktop Storage

OWC has released the Mercury Pro U.2 Dual which offers up to 16TB of storage for creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families. It’s available immediately in capacities from 0TB (add your own drives) starting at US$299.99 and 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and 16TB models starting at US$549.00. Mercury...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
xda-developers

How to check storage on a Mac

Tap on the Apple logo in the top left corner. Go to the Storage section in the middle of the top bar. There you will find a summary of your Mac’s storage — its total capacity, what’s available, and the categories of data occupying space. Click on Manage to view...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

TestFlight for Mac Officially Launches

Apple today informed developers that they can invite people to try out early versions of Mac apps prior to release using the TestFlight platform, marking the end of a beta test that's been ongoing since August. Mac app developers can invite up to 10,000 external testers through email or a...
SOFTWARE
Gamespot

Best SSD For PS5: Top Internal Storage Options For PlayStation 5

The PS5 comes with 1TB of onboard storage, but it's not super challenging to fill up the entire drive--even if you don't own a ton of games. Thankfully, a recent firmware update added support for select M.2 SSDs, so users can expand their storage space with relative ease. This is different from Microsoft's approach with the Xbox Series X|S, which uses a proprietary storage card for internal memory expansion, courtesy of Seagate. Sony's aim is to give you more freedom to decide which drive suits you best.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual uses NVMe and Thunderbolt for over 5x SSD speed

The folks at OWC make devices that emphasize the power of the tech without unnecessary frills. The industrial design of the products this company makes are often minimal, simple, and ergonomically efficient. When we’re looking at the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual Thunderbolt NVMe SSD array, the company presents a black box that does one thing exceedingly well: extreme speed in data storage.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

OWC Launches the World’s First Dual Bay Thunderbolt U.2 SSD Array

Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the Mercury Pro U.2 Dual SSD storage array and claims it is the first Thunderbolt Dual Bay U.2 desktop storage solution on the market and can take advantage of Thunderbolt’s full 2,800 MB/s of data bandwidth. The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual offers up...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Bluzelle launches mainnet decentralized storage for NFT content

Bluzelle, a decentralized storage network, has announced the release of its mainnet R2 file storage system, which is designed to enhance the decentralization of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and their corresponding data. The solution was created amid rising concerns around the lack of immutability on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) protocol,...
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

ADATA Launches its LEGEND Series of PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs

ADATA has announced the launch of a brand new series of solid state drives (SSD), the ADATA LEGEND series, geared toward creators of different needs and budgets. The models released as part of the new series include the ADATA LEGEND 740, 750, and 840. ADATA LEGEND Series PCIe M.2 2280...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

SSD vs. HDD vs. hybrid: Which storage tech is right for you?

In times past, choosing the best PC storage option just meant picking the highest-capacity hard drive you could afford. If only life were still so simple! The rise of solid-state drives and hybrid drives (which mix standard hard drives with solid-state memory) have significantly altered the storage landscape, creating a cornucopia of options for the everyday consumer.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Greenliant Industrial NVMe U.2 SSD range offers up to 7.68TB of storage

Greenliant has announced its sampling a new range of industrial NVMe U.2 SSD storage capable of providing capacities of up to 7.68TB and expects to start shipping in larger volumes before the end of 2021. The new NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSD storage can provide transfer speeds up to 2,500/1,900 MB/s sequential read/write performance and provide endurance of 2 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years says Greenliant.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

M1 Mac mini vs. Mac Pro: a Surprising Outcome

Tech video blogger Max Tech decided to test how well the 2020 M1 Mac mini could stand up against a 2019 Mac Pro. The results are astounding, considering the Mac Pro costs $15,000 compared to the $899 Mac mini. While the Mac mini is beat out on most benchmarks, it held its ground in real-world tests. In fact, the Mac mini outperforms the Mac Pro in compiling Xcode projects. It’s also faster at HEVC video stabilization. When viewing and processing Canon R5 10-bit video footage, the M1 Mac mini blows away the Mac Pro. It’s also slightly more responsive in Lightroom Classic despite having to run the app through Rosetta. The Mac Pro does beat the M1 mini in many Final Cut Pro tasks, but it has much higher memory specs. In the end, Max Tech says, “For most video editors, the M1 is just fine in Lightroom.”
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy