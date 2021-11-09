Pennsylvanians could be owed up to $1,000 refund. Here’s who’s eligible

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many Pennsylvanians who may be eligible for a refund or reduction of their Pennsylvania personal income taxes can receive upwards of $1,000 depending on income and the number of dependent children.

Those eligible will be receiving letters in the mail in the coming weeks encouraging them to take action to claim their refunds, the Department of Revenue announced today.

The letters ( see attached example ) are being sent to Pennsylvanians who the department believes may be eligible for refunds through the commonwealth’s Tax Forgiveness program . The recipients of the letter will be encouraged to file a Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40) to claim their refunds. Refunds available through the Tax Forgiveness program can be upwards of $1000 and depend on income and the number of dependent children.

“We want to reach as many Pennsylvanians as possible who are eligible for this program to let them know that their refunds are waiting for them,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “If you have a neighbor, friend or family member whom you think may be eligible for this program, please encourage them to check their eligibility and file a tax return with our department.”

Using the most recent data available, the Department of Revenue estimates there are tens of thousands of Pennsylvania taxpayers who would qualify for Tax Forgiveness but do not file an income tax return with the commonwealth to claim the benefit.

How to File a PA-40 and Claim Tax Forgiveness

One easy way to file your Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40) and the required additional form, Schedule SP, is by using myPATH , the Department of Revenue’s free, online tax filing system.

Visit mypath.pa.gov and look at the links under the “Individuals” section on the homepage. You can click on either “File a PA Personal Income Tax Return for 2020” or “File a PA Personal Income Tax Return for 2019” to file a return for the appropriate year and claim a refund through Tax Forgiveness.

Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to file the PA-40 and Schedule SP. Prior to filing your return, you will need your wage and tax information. The system will walk you through a series of steps to file your return and determine your eligibility for Tax Forgiveness.

Taxpayer Service and Assistance

Those with questions on Tax Forgiveness can finds answers through the department’s Online Customer Service Center . The Online Customer Service Center allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the department through a process that is similar to sending an email.

Taxpayers may also visit, www.revenue.pa.gov/offices to view contact information for the Department of Revenue’s district offices. You can contact the district office closest to you to schedule an appointment for in-person assistance. There is also phone and email information available on this web page to contact the district office that is closest to you.

For more information on The Department of Revenue Tax Forgiveness Program, please visit revenue.pa.gov/taxforgiveness . For other free tax forms and instructions, please visit www.revenue.pa.gov .

