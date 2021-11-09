Clubhouse has a new Replay feature that basically makes it a podcast platform

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Marisa Medine, Kylie Hagmann, and Kathryn Evenson are back again with episode nine. The three, who are also copy editors for Videtteonline.com, call their podcast series the BookBirds. They admit they could talk for hours about books, writing, life and everything in between. This week, they will discuss Wattpad, an online social reading platform that allows users to read and write original stories. Wattpad is changing the lives of so many writers. They will discuss some of their favorite stories and the benefits of a platform such as Wattpad that allows a more personal environment to write. They also dive into how Wattpad is changing modern day publishing and that it gives anyone who wants to write the opportunity to do so and get feedback along the way from readers. Wattpad, where stories live.

