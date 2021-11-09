CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Clubhouse has a new Replay feature that basically makes it a podcast platform

By Joe Rice-Jones
knowtechie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClubhouse just announced that you can now record your sessions, allowing anyone the option to revisit them at a future date. It’s called Replays, and it’s the first time that the audio-only service has shifted away from its “real-time only” mantra since the app was released. Think of it...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Report: Spotify Overtakes Apple as Top United States Podcast Platform

Spotify and Apple, the major music streaming platform and tech giant respectively, have always competed when it comes to music and podcasts. Although Apple always wins the battle with a loyal customer base of millions of people, it looks like things are changing! According to a recent report, Spotify has overtaken Apple as the top United States Podcast Platform! You can find out all about the report and its statistics down below.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

‘The plan was not to make a social network’, says Clubhouse founder

Paul Davison comes bounding onto the video call with an enthusiastic grin and a wave. It’s early morning in San Francisco and he has been up since dawn. The chief executive of Clubhouse has been presenting to his cohort of 85 staff around the world as it launches in 13 new languages.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Clubhouse rolls out Replay to let users record live rooms and share them later

With the feature, called Replay, public rooms can optionally be recorded as they happen and then saved to a club or user profile. Replays will also be downloadable so that anyone hosting a room can share it externally, beyond Clubhouse, “as a podcast, a clip on YouTube, an Instagram story, a TikTok video, or anywhere else.”
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Replays#Ptrs#Toggle##Ios Android#Clubhouse
makeuseof.com

How to Enable Replays on Your Clubhouse Chats

Clubhouse's Replay feature is a handy way for you to record every live session. Thanks to Replays, you can record and download your audio and share it on other social media platforms to get more exposure. These chats are also available for other Clubhouse users to listen to at any...
LIFESTYLE
martechseries.com

VuePlanner® Extends Contextual Targeting Platform for YouTube Advertisers to Podcasts

There are 116 million monthly podcast listeners as of March 2021, brands and agency investment teams can now tap into that audience with VuePlanner’s curated podcast categories. VuePlanner®, a contextual, data-driven YouTube campaign performance solution, today announces the extension of its capabilities to podcasts on the entertainment platform. Marketing Technology...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Spotify Expands Charts to Include Genre and Local Categories

Spotify has launched a new Charts destination website that includes new Genre and Local charts, in addition to data and tools to give artists and listeners more information on releases. Available to all Spotify for Artists creators and Spotify listeners around the world, according to the announcement, “We created this destination for artists and fans to go deep on all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world.” The new features include: Genre Charts: Every week, Spotify’s charts generate the top 200 songs across 17 genres, categorizing songs based on context from user playlists and editorial feedback. Artist Charts: Artist charts...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
knowtechie.com

How to blur the background of your video call with Portrait Mode in iOS 15

With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can blur the background in your video calls by using the Portrait Mode feature on your iPhones or iPads. Portrait or bokeh mode on smartphones used to be a feature that was used in pictures and then made its way to videos, but now, you can blur the background in a live video call on FaceTime and through other video calling features.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to sign up for Twitter Blue

Some say the best things in life are free, but often better things come with a monthly subscription. With the release of Twitter Blue—an enhanced version of the platform accessible only to subscribers—comes a lot of questions. What is it? What does it do? And is Twitter really worth paying for? While we don’t have all the answers, we can address the important questions.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Is Reddit really going to tokenize Karma points?

Tech sites and social media last week had a flurry of conversations about Reddit “tokenizing” its Karma system. That all stemmed from a lengthy thread on Twitter from a new hire engineer at Reddit but is that the full picture?. According to one of the Reddit site admins, it’s too...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Spotify is getting into the audiobook game

If you’re a Spotify user, you can expect audiobooks to be added to the service, as the company announced the purchase of Findaway, a “leading audiobook platform.” That’s a savvy move by the audio streaming service, which has been losing market share to the huge influx of competing services. If...
ECONOMY
videtteonline.com

Podcast: What's up? Wattpad, a fascinating online social reading platform

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Marisa Medine, Kylie Hagmann, and Kathryn Evenson are back again with episode nine. The three, who are also copy editors for Videtteonline.com, call their podcast series the BookBirds. They admit they could talk for hours about books, writing, life and everything in between. This week, they will discuss Wattpad, an online social reading platform that allows users to read and write original stories. Wattpad is changing the lives of so many writers. They will discuss some of their favorite stories and the benefits of a platform such as Wattpad that allows a more personal environment to write. They also dive into how Wattpad is changing modern day publishing and that it gives anyone who wants to write the opportunity to do so and get feedback along the way from readers. Wattpad, where stories live.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
knowtechie.com

Spotify finally lets you block people – here’s how

When your service has any type of social aspect to it, having the ability to block someone is key. Strangely enough, until recently, that simply wasn’t an option in Spotify. While it might not seem that important, people will go to great lengths to troll or be abusive and could use Spotify’s social features to do that. Now, users have a way to fight back.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

It’s not just you, TikTok seems to be down for many users (updated)

Update 11/12/2021 10:36 AM ET: According to Downdetector, outage reports seem to be dying down, indicating that the service is back up and running. There’s still no official word from TikTok so it’s unclear if this was an isolated incident. We’ll update the post once more information is made readily available.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Inc.com

Small Businesses Are Making Serious Sales on TikTok, Thanks to a New Feature

If you've yet to take your business to TikTok, you may be missing out on a serious sales opportunity. You already know the video-sharing app, which recently broke a billion, mostly Gen-Z users, is popular, but you may not know that it also recently expanded into social commerce. In late August, Shopify became the first commerce platform to partner with TikTok to launch in-app shopping. A month later, Square announced a similar partnership. Both integrations, currently in beta testing, will allow businesses that use the platforms to seamlessly link their products in videos on TikTok, where viewers can shop them directly without having to visit a web browser.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy