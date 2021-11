There are some ways that you can save money on your holiday meal. Before you hit the store make sure you have a specific list so you’re not making any impulse purchases. Also, if you’re hosting a large gathering, buying in bulk really will save you on some of the price hikes seen this year. Speaking of gatherings…dish out assignments to family members on sides and desserts. This is a simple and good way to make everyone feel included and less work as well as money spent for the host. Look for coupons and even try signing up for email newsletters from specific brands.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO