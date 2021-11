Medicare could save $8 billion annually if all the hospitals included in a new Lown Institute report boosted their cost and outcome metrics to match the top performers. Lown says its report is the first to rank more than 3,000 hospitals based on cost efficiency, a metric that combines outcomes—measured by patient mortality rates—with their cost to Medicare. The healthcare think tank's analysis turned up wide variation in cost even among hospitals of the same type, size, region and with similar mortality rates. Medicare costs ranged from $9,000 to $27,000 per patient among those with average 30-day mortality rates.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO