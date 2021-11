I have a number of address/service objects configured as Shared that were pushed to all firewalls. As part of a hardware refresh, a firewall was imported into Panorama into a new device group. The end result is now a lot of the Shared objects also exist duplicated in the device group. I'd like to get rid of the all the duplicate objects in the DG and leave only the Shared one. I tried renaming one of the objects from the device group and tried to find where it was used but those objects don't seem to rename in security policies. It seems as though you can just delete the objects from the device group and the policies will still reference the objects in shared, but not sure that it won't create problems.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO