NFL

Najee Harris calls out ESPN's Steve Levy for making up 'sleeping on the floor' story

By John Healy
 3 days ago

Najee Harris has a compelling backstory — spending part of his childhood in a homeless shelter while living with a single mother — but somehow ESPN managed to bungle telling it.

During the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, Louis Riddick began telling the audience about Harris’ upbringing, when play-by-play voice Steve Levy added this tidbit:

“Even when he got to [University of] Alabama on a full ride, got the fancy dorm room, he spent the first few months in Alabama sleeping on the floor,” Levy said. “He said he’s just more comfortable, more used to that.”

It’s an interesting anecdote to an already fascinating story, the only problem is it is not true.

Harris called out Levy immediately after the game on Twitter saying that story is fabricated.

Ironically, after Levy told the story analyst Brian Griese added, “that’s an unbelievable story.”

Little did he know that it was unbelievable in the most literal sense.

Levy owned up to the mistake on Tuesday, tweeting at Harris that he would donate to his charity.

It is possible that Levy had confused Harris with another Alabama running back — Josh Jacobs — who plays for the Raiders.

Jacobs’ family was always on the move as a kid and he would often be left sleeping on the couch or floor. When he got to Alabama he r eportedly continued to sleep on the floor.

While it was an egregious mix-up from Levy, at least he admitted his mistake and is trying to make something positive out of it with a donation to his charity.

MySanAntonio

Turns out rookie Steelers running back Najee Harris is a cumbia fan

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris is stealing the hearts of Latinos after his rendition of Grupo Control's popular party song "Tao, Tao." The running back's postgame interview with ESPN Deportes reporter John Sutcliffe is full of gold. After helping his team beat the Chicago Bears 29-27 during the Monday Night Football game, the team's first-round pick showed off his silky pipes.
NFL
FanSided

Najee Harris reveals the Alabama football legend that convinced him to pick Alabama over Michigan

Najee Harris was an absolute legend for Alabama football but another all-time Crimson Tide great convinced him to choose Bama over Michigan. Despite all of the Alabama football greats, particularly at running back over the past decade, Najee Harris stands above the rest — at least in the record books. The now Pittsburgh Steeler rewrote the rushing record book, finishing his college career as the Crimson Tide’s career leader in rushing yards (3,843) and rushing touchdowns (46).
ALABAMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Najee Harris Goes on Hilarious 'Legal' Drugs Rant

PITTSBURGH -- If you don't know by now, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris has one of the best personalities in football. And week-by-week, the running back's media sessions have only gotten better. This week, Harris took the podium to address the Chicago Bears and the progression of the offensive line....
NFL
