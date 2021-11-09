CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Groton PD: 3 people treated for injuries after school bus strikes car

By Nadine Bourne
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1admZI_0crEvNyk00

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton Police are investigating a school bus vs. car accident that occurred near Newtown Road Tuesday morning.

Responding officers were dispatched to Newtown Road and the intersection of Fort Hill Road (Route 1) around 7:30 a.m.

During the investigation, police learned that a school bus carrying 36 students was traveling southbound on Newtown Road, approaching the intersection of Fort Hill Road.

A Honda Civic was also traveling southbound on Newtown Road in front of the school bus. As both vehicles began to turn onto Fort Hill Road eastbound, the school bus struck the Honda from behind due to traveling too close to the car.

Both were en route to Fitch Senior High School.

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene and assisted the students on the bus and the occupants of the Honda.

An administrator from the high school and the Groton Police Department’s School Resource Officer for Fitch High School were also on the scene.

The administrator and the police officer contacted the parents of the students on the bus and informed them of the accident.

One student from the bus, along with the driver and passenger of the Honda, were taken to L&M Hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the school bus will be issued a warning for failing to drive a reasonable distance apart.

The school bus was able to continue on to Fitch Senior High school.

Groton Police say anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident is urged to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
Groton, CT
Cars
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Groton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Groton, CT
Accidents
WTNH

State police identify 2 of 4 suspects in Oxford grocery store theft

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police said they “tentatively” identified two of the four suspects involved in a theft at Market 32 in Oxford earlier this week. Due to the ongoing investigation, state police said Friday they would not be releasing the identities of the suspects. State police also said they found the tan minivan […]
OXFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Traffic Accident#Groton Pd#Groton Police#Fitch Senior High School#School Resource Officer#Fitch High School#L M Hospital
WTNH

Norwich man arrested in June homicide in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man faces charges in connection with a June homicide in New London. Police arrested 33-year-old Zachary Perkins Tuesday and charged him with second-degree manslaughter, cruelty to persons, and third-degree assault. Back on June 8, New London police officers responded to a report of a man that had stopped […]
NEW LONDON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
WTNH

WTNH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy