Public Health

Covid: Scottish vaccine passport scheme could be expanded

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland's vaccine passport scheme could be expanded to more hospitality and leisure venues amid fears of a new wave of Covid-19 cases over winter. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the rules may need to be tightened in order to prevent a return to lockdown. This could also include...

