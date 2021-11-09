US Sen Cruz Raises The Prospect Of “Texit,” Texas Exiting From America Through Secession

“Texit” is back in the news, thanks to Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Texas Republican, in comments published on Monday, said under the right conditions Texas seceding from the United States might be an option – or even the best option – for Texans.

“If the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they pack the Supreme Court if they make D.C. a state, if they federalize elections, if they massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless,” said Cruz, in comments The Hill reported were made last month at Texas A&M University.

“I think Texas has a responsibility to the country,” Cruz added, “and I’m not ready to give up on America. I love this country.”

“We’re not there yet, and if there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil,” Cruz continued.

Cruz noted that he believes Texas, as of the moment, works as “an amazing force keeping America from going off the cliff,” while also “keeping America grounded in the values that built this country.”

But when his fellow Texans talk about reverting to national independence, such as Texas experienced between 1836 and 1845, when it was annexed into the U.S., Cruz indicated he “understands the sentiment behind it.”

As The Free Press has reported earlier this year, secession is an idea gaining in popularity with both sides – driven in large part by Joe Biden’s presidency.

In Texas specifically, for example, the Republican Party in Denton County adopted a resolution urging Texas to secede. Meanwhile, GOP state Rep. Kyle Biedermann submitted a bill encouraging a referendum on whether Texas should petition Congress to become an “independent republic.”

Outside of Texas, a poll taken in July found that 66 percent of Republicans in the South supported breaking away to create a regional union, while 47 percent of Democrats on the West Coast agreed.

Liberals have counterargued that such a split is legally impossible. At the beginning of 2021, the left-wing Texas Tribune maintained that the Civil War settled the issue – and the Tribune agreed with the point so much that it quoted the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who made that argument.

The question is, though, what would stop Texas, or any other state, if it opted to leave?

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon