NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We have an update in a story CBS2 first brought you several weeks ago about a massive search for a lifesaving bone marrow donor for a New York City hero firefighter. Brian Kevan, a retired firefighter from Engine 221 in Williamsburg, has been battling 9/11-related cancer. Last month, his FDNY family hosted multiple “Be a Match” swab events. (Credit: Brian Kevan) Despite the odds, Kevan was matched with a donor. The lifechanging procedure took place last Thursday at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Kevan is now recovering at home with his family. CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO