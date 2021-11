It's safe to say that Lady Gaga is no stranger to some pretty out there fashion choices – whether that's a coat made entirely of Kermit frogs, or a hat made of her own hair. But, perhaps her most memorable look of all is the meat dress, which she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Understandably, the look garnered world-wide attention, with some praising her for the daring look while others criticised whether a dress made of meat was really ethical. Now, 11 years on, Gaga herself has opened up about her feelings towards the controversially iconic outfit.

