South Carolina School Boards Association Leaves National School Boards Association

The South Carolina School Boards Association voted to end its membership in the National School Boards Association due to the NSBA’s letter urging President Joe Biden to use federal law enforcement to crack down on concerned parents, according to a letter it released Monday.

“Aside from an October 22 letter of apology to state associations, NSBA has taken few steps to mitigate the negative impact of the letter,” the SCSBA letter stated.

The NSBA sent a letter to Biden Sept. 29 urging him to activate the FBI, Secret Service, Homeland Security as well as the Department of Justice and National Threat Assessment Center to deal with “threats of violence and acts of intimidation” against school board members.

The NSBA letter also stated that “acts of malice” against school board members “could be equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism” and could be prosecuted under the PATRIOT Act in regard of domestic terrorism.

State House Republicans urged the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) to formally withdraw membership from the NSBA in a Nov. 1 letter.

“Parents and stakeholders are beyond frustrated being ignored and left out of decisions with their child. The NSBA is detached from reality and fails to recognize that Americans are angered by what is happening in our classrooms,” the letter stated.

The SCSBA exited the NSBA Friday and requested a refund of its 2021-2022 dues. Since the NSBA published its September letter, 23 state school boards have distanced themselves from the organization and seven have discontinued membership according to the Educational Freedom Institute.

The NSBA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller New Foundation’s request for comment.

