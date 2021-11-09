CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

South Carolina School Boards Association Leaves National School Boards Association

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuMu4_0crEu8rJ00

Laurel Duggan

The South Carolina School Boards Association voted to end its membership in the National School Boards Association due to the NSBA’s letter urging President Joe Biden to use federal law enforcement to crack down on concerned parents, according to a letter it released Monday.

“Aside from an October 22 letter of apology to state associations, NSBA has taken few steps to mitigate the negative impact of the letter,” the SCSBA letter stated.

The NSBA sent a letter to Biden Sept. 29 urging him to activate the FBI, Secret Service, Homeland Security as well as the Department of Justice and National Threat Assessment Center to deal with “threats of violence and acts of intimidation” against school board members.

The NSBA letter also stated that “acts of malice” against school board members “could be equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism” and could be prosecuted under the PATRIOT Act in regard of domestic terrorism.

State House Republicans urged the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) to formally withdraw membership from the NSBA in a Nov. 1 letter.

“Parents and stakeholders are beyond frustrated being ignored and left out of decisions with their child. The NSBA is detached from reality and fails to recognize that Americans are angered by what is happening in our classrooms,” the letter stated.

The SCSBA exited the NSBA Friday and requested a refund of its 2021-2022 dues. Since the NSBA published its September letter, 23 state school boards have distanced themselves from the organization and seven have discontinued membership according to the Educational Freedom Institute.

The NSBA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller New Foundation’s request for comment.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 4

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Proposes Raises And Bonuses For Teachers, Ending FSA

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his education budget proposals that will invest record funding in Florida’s public schools. The proposal includes a second-straight year of $1,000 bonuses for Florida’s teachers and principals; $600 million to raise minimum teacher salaries for the third year in a row from $40,000 to $47,500; and the highest per-student funding in Florida’s history at $8,000 per student.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: School board member rushes, tries to attack parent challenging school mask mandates

An Indiana school board member was caught on video rushing at a parent during a contentious school board meeting on Monday before being held back by a school resource officer. WTHR reported that during a meeting of the Shenandoah school board, parent Jason Greer gave a presentation about the effects of masking on children’s oxygen levels when the presentation turned to name-calling between Greer and Alan Troxell, the school board’s assistant secretary. At one point, Troxell said “I don’t want to listen because you don’t make sense” to which Greer replied by calling Troxell an “idiot.” After being called an “idiot,” Troxell then got out of his seat and began rushing towards the parent.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood Submits Resignation Letter; Gov. DeSantis To Pick Her Replacement

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood has her sights set on higher ambitions. Osgood has submitted her letter of resignation to the school board so she can run for a state Senate seat. Since returning to in-person learning, masks, ironically, unmasked a very tense, ongoing political battle between the Broward County School Board and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. “I don’t understand why the governor keeps interfering,” she said. “When we talk about choice and rights, we have individual choices and rights.” The battle over all-things COVID-related is one of the main reasons Osgood decided to resign from the board...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
New Jersey Monitor

National school boards group apologizes for requesting probe of threats against local officials

WASHINGTON — The National School Boards Association is walking back its letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal help for school board members who have been harassed and threatened over masking requirements and discussions of race in public schools. The shift came after Republican members of Congress led by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley raised […] The post National school boards group apologizes for requesting probe of threats against local officials appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Richmond.com

Critics say the Virginia School Boards Association is attempting to weaken collective bargaining for teachers just as local efforts ramp up

After taking a legislative stance against public school teachers’ efforts to unionize, the nonprofit that holds training for school board members is leading a workshop that critics say will teach school boards how to thwart collective bargaining efforts. The Virginia School Boards Association, a nonprofit that trains school boards on...
Washington Missourian

Union R-XI board president applauds state group's withdrawal from National School Boards Association

Count Union R-XI School Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman among those who are a bit confused by a move by the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA). In the wake of a letter sent to President Joe Biden expressing concern for school board member safety by the National School Boards Association (NSBA), the Missouri group’s board of directors voted to withdraw MSBA’s participation from the NSBA, according to a letter sent to MSBA member boards by Melissa Randol, the state group’s executive director.
UNION, MO
Michigan Capitol Confidential

School Board Association Makes Upset Parents A Federal Case

In September, the National School Boards Association sent a letter requesting the Biden administration to respond to what it called “acts of intimidation” and disruptions at local school board meetings. It asked officials to treat these incidents as potential crimes to be investigated by federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Secret Service, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
northwestmoinfo.com

MSBA Withdraws From National School Boards Association After ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Remarks

(Missourinet) The Missouri School Boards’ Association has withdrawn participation from the National School Boards Association after the national organization wrote a controversial letter. The national group asked the U.S. Department of Justice for help preventing acts of “domestic terrorism” at rowdy school board meetings. Melissa Randol, executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association, says the national group’s interim leader did not ask for input about the letter from senior staff, the national board or the state organizations.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Threat Assessment#State School#Nsba#Scsba#Fbi#Secret Service#Homeland Security#The Department Of Justice#State House#Republicans#Americans
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Sen. Newman: Republican legislators call for Minnesota State School Board Association to withdraw from national school board organization after ‘deceitful and defamatory’ letter to attorney general

A group of Republican legislators has called for the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) to withdraw its membership from the National School Board Association (NSBA), pending any serious reform and leadership change at the national organization, after the NSBA sent a “deceitful and defamatory” letter to the United States Attorney General asking the Department of Justice to investigate the involvement of concerned parents at local school board meetings. Signatories to the letter include Senate Education Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes), Senate Education Committee Vice Chairman Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), House Education Finance Committee Republican Lead Ron Kresha (R-Little Falls), and House Education Policy Committee Republican Lead Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton).
MINNESOTA STATE
wksu.org

Ohio Education Association declares success in school board races

School board races around Ohio in Tuesday’s election produced a variety of winners, both for and against mask mandates, but the Ohio Education Association is pleased with the results. “Over 80% of our targeted candidates were successful,” OEA President Scott DiMauro said. “By and large candidates who were focused on...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Summit Daily News

Summit school board adopts bargaining agreement with new administrator association

The Summit School District Leadership Association was officially recognized as a bargaining unit at the school board’s Thursday, Oct. 28, meeting, and the board adopted a meet-and-confer agreement with administrators, meaning administrators now have a solid foundation for what their jobs are meant to look like and a commitment that the district will consult with them yearly to review it.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Kentucky New Era

Principals speak to school board

One Trigg County Public Schools official lamented the impact of COVID-19 and said he is anticipating the time when schools can resume a sense of normalcy in the classroom. “We’re looking forward to the point in time when we can do and try to get back to normal as best we can,” Brian Futrell told members of the Trigg County School Board last week.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Antelope Valley Press

The rise of the ‘School Board voters’

Remember “soccer moms?” During the 1996 election season, they were the married, middle-class, politically independent suburban voters who were widely regarded as the swing demographic on whom that year’s election would turn. Remember “values voters?” That was the term coined in 2004 for religious conservatives, the critical bloc whose support,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
81K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy