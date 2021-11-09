CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Floor Vote on Redistricting Maps

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the state Senate voted 21-12 along party lines to sign off on GOP-authored maps that would likely strengthen Republican majorities in both houses of the Legislature over the coming decade....

WisEye Morning Minute: Joint Legislative Audit Committee on 2020 Election LAB Report

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe jousted with GOP lawmakers as she urged corrections to a critical LAB report on the 2020 election. Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said he was taken aback by what he called Wolfe's attack on the Legislative Audit Bureau since the report was released last month, saying he'd never seen an agency head take that approach toward the nonpartisan agency. During Wolfe's testimony before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Born said the issues she raised about the report were minor. "I don't see here there are major problems with this audit. I don't see the errors that you were citing. It seems to be very minor interpretations of things for the most part," Born said. Wolfe countered errors in the report have been cited by those "trying to undermine the credibility of our democracy." She noted the LAB didn't share a draft of the report with the commission ahead of time, saying it would've allowed the agency to fix the errors. The LAB said it didn't share the report to protect the confidentiality of the details before its public release. "I'm taken aback that folks are so taken aback that I'm appalled to question that," Wolfe said, noting other agencies have been given the opportunity to provide input on audits before they're released.
WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee on Gableman's 2020 Election Report

On Wednesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections held an informational hearing on Gableman's 2020 election report. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman claimed "powerful forces" had aligned against his office and the people of Wisconsin as he reviews the 2020 election specifically knocking the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, Gov. Evers, and Attorney General Josh Kaul. At the outset of his presentation, Gableman cited poll numbers that suggested a lack of confidence in the results of the 2020 election. Once lawmakers began asking questions Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) had several tense exchanges with Gableman. At one point, Rep. Spreitzer said the former justice is "frankly one of the people undermining voter confidence." "That's ridiculous," Gableman said and then challenged Spreitzer why he hadn't called his office, asking why he wasn't more interested in finding out what happened with the 2020 election.
