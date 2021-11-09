WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Floor Vote on Redistricting Maps

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe jousted with GOP lawmakers as she urged corrections to a critical LAB report on the 2020 election. Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said he was taken aback by what he called Wolfe's attack on the Legislative Audit Bureau since the report was released last month, saying he'd never seen an agency head take that approach toward the nonpartisan agency. During Wolfe's testimony before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Born said the issues she raised about the report were minor. "I don't see here there are major problems with this audit. I don't see the errors that you were citing. It seems to be very minor interpretations of things for the most part," Born said. Wolfe countered errors in the report have been cited by those "trying to undermine the credibility of our democracy." She noted the LAB didn't share a draft of the report with the commission ahead of time, saying it would've allowed the agency to fix the errors. The LAB said it didn't share the report to protect the confidentiality of the details before its public release. "I'm taken aback that folks are so taken aback that I'm appalled to question that," Wolfe said, noting other agencies have been given the opportunity to provide input on audits before they're released.

