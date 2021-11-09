CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mountains of 'fast fashion' clothes litter Chilean desert

By Email
madison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA by-product of “fast fashion,” tons of clothes...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Northampton school's eco-council aims to combat fast-fashion

A school event aimed at encouraging students to re-use clothes will help develop "future changemakers". Northampton School for Girls held a Back On The Rack event to raise awareness of fast-fashion culture. The school's eco-council leader, Ava, said producing and throwing away clothes was "one the biggest contributors to climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Chile’s Atacama desert becomes dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers

At least 39,000 tons of discarded fast fashion is being left in rubbish dumps in Chile’s Atacama, the driest desert in the world.Every year, around 59,000 tons of secondhand and unsold clothing, often from China or Bangladesh, reaches Chile after passing through Europe, Asia or the United States, according to a report by AFP.The clothes are sent to the Iquique port in the Alto Hospicio free zone in northern Chile from where some of the clothes are resold around Latin America, but the majority ends up in the desert because no one pays the necessary tariffs to take...
ENVIRONMENT
vtcynic.com

Ditch fast fashion, the world depends on it

Climate anxiety seems to tax almost everyone, but many people are failing to take action when it comes to their closets. Born into a society dominated by consumerism, many young people care deeply about the planet. However, they fail to see the impacts of their individual actions, particularly by supporting brands which operate with little regard for the health of our planet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Chilean#Litter
thevancougar.com

Can VanCougs kill fast fashion?

The practice of fast fashion has become stitched, embedded and sewn, into popular brands to keep up with the latest trends. While the method has become a leading culprit in hazardous environmental impacts and labor exploitations, WSU Vancouver students are trying to be conscious of their personal consumer choices. According...
VANCOUVER, WA
One Green Planet

Fast-Fashion Influencers and their Environmental Impact

Fashion bloggers and influencers own a lot of clothes. It’s to be expected. Clothing is an integral part of their job, so to have a lot of it is almost mandatory. However, their industry normalizes owning and buying way too much of it, even when you don’t ‘need’ to for your career. It’s not sustainable, affordable, or realistic for most people, and it should be presented in that way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
CBS San Francisco

Study: Avalanche of Pandemic-Generated Trash Will Pollute Oceans and Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A new study reveals that a lot more trash — including PPE — is ending up in our oceans. It a price being paid in our waters and on shores, where millions of pounds of plastic trash generated during the fight against COVID is ending up. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that the worldwide battle against COVID generated 8.4 million tons of plastic trash. From that, 57 million pounds ended up in our oceans. Experts say 2 billion single-use face masks are being used each day. “Eventually it will become...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Litter, litter everywhere

I have just completed my annual trip south for the winter. This year’s journey began at the Oregon/Nevada border town of McDermitt and followed U.S. Highway 95 south to Pahrump, where I headed west into California. From Shoshone to Barstow to Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. The entire journey encompassing only desert, the entire journey on bike.
PAHRUMP, NV
singletracks.com

Act Fast on These Amazon Mountain Bike Deals

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. The best deal is one that’s in stock, so act fast – sizes and quantities might be limited (prices valid as of time of publication). Don’t worry, our staff showed a bit of restraint as we only have so many USB ports to charge our devices.
SHOPPING
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
KOIN 6 News

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy