CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Azeem Rafiq: Government to 'step in' if Yorkshire and ECB do not take 'real action'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK government is ready to "step in" if Yorkshire and the ECB do not take "real action" following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal. A report found former Yorkshire player Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" but the county said it would not discipline anyone. Sport...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid Azeem Rafiq claims

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned with immediate effect, as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the club continues to grow. Hutton was this week called to appear in front of the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to explain Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s claims and the independent report into the matter.
WORLD
The Independent

UK could become corrupt country unless ministers do more to maintain standards, warns sleaze watchdog

The UK risks becoming a corrupt country unless the right decisions are taken by the current generation of political leaders to ensure that ethical standards are maintained, Whitehall’s sleaze watchdog has warned.The comments from the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans of Weardale, came days after Boris Johnson protested that the UK “is not remotely a corrupt country”.They will be seen as a swipe at the prime minister, who has refused to apologise for his attempt to neuter parliament’s standards procedures to save Owen Paterson from punishment for sleaze, had previously overruled his ethical adviser...
U.K.
The Independent

Yorkshire chief to face DCMS hearing over handling of Azeem Rafiq racism claims

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton is to be called by the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to answer for the club’s handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims.Rafiq, a former White Rose player over two spells between 2008 and 2018, first made allegations of institutional racism at the county over a year ago and an independent report commissioned by Yorkshire upheld that he had been a victim of “racial harassment and bullying”. Despite issuing what was termed a “full apology”, no employees of the club will face any further action.ESPNcricinfo then published what it claimed to be details of the...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Parkinson
Person
Chris Philp
Person
Azeem Rafiq
Person
Nadine Dorries
newschain

Discrimination inquiry asks ECB for copy of Yorkshire’s Azeem Rafiq report

English cricket’s discrimination inquiry has asked to see a copy of Yorkshire’s investigation into allegations of racism and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq. The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board in March and on Tuesday opened its call for evidence, which is open to everyone involved in the elite and grassroots game.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Cricket#Uk#Parliament#The House Of Commons#Yorkshire Cricket Club
The Independent

Government rejects controversial plan for tulip-shaped skyscraper in London

The government has rejected plans for a 305-metre high skyscraper to be built near the Tower of London, saying it would be detrimental to heritage sites in the area.Although its design is controversial, the Tulip, named for its thin stem and bulbous glass dome, was tipped to be given the green light. The surprise decision comes three years after the planning application was submitted and two years after mayor of London Sadiq Khan threw the proposal out, suggesting it would cause “harm to London’s skyline”.If approved, the Tulip would have become the tallest building in the City of London...
POLITICS
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain urge ECB action amid fallout from investigation into racism allegations against Yorkshire

Michael Atherton: How big a crisis is this for Yorkshire?. Nasser Hussain: It is a huge crisis, one of the biggest crises they have gone through in their long history. Most of it is of their own making; the delays, the time they have taken to address the situation that Azeem Rafiq reported to them years ago has been unbelievable really. They even put it out [the findings of an independent report] when the Old Trafford Test match was called off, some of their findings, which I thought was a good day to bury bad news as it was. That sort of way of doing things. Even since then with the ECB, they have put snippets out and the ECB only got the report months after they wanted it. Now, yesterday a lot has come out and it is not good reading for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, its players and members and rightly so. Sponsors are starting to pull out of that club. It is a bad week, month and year for Yorkshire but it is also a bad time for English cricket and the ECB, surely now the ball is in their court. Surely the ECB have to do something about it.
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire cricket racism scandal - how we got here

It is the scandal that has engulfed cricket. One of England's most historic sporting clubs embroiled in a damning episode, accused of being institutionally racist by one of their former players. Azeem Rafiq, a 30-year-old former cricketer, says he was left close to suicide after detailing racism encountered at Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Yorkshire appoint new chair as Azeem Rafiq racism row continues – a timeline

Questions continue to be asked of Yorkshire in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism, with the county still to release the full report following their enquiry into the matter or take action against any of their employees.Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments so far.September 2, 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19s captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton confirms a formal investigation...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq racism report: Leeds MP still awaiting reply from Yorkshire to letter

Leeds MP Alex Sobel has revealed he wrote to Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur six weeks ago raising concerns over the club’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq case and was frustrated to receive no reply.The news comes a day after political pressure on the county escalated sharply, with health secretary Sajid Javid publicly stating “heads should roll” at Yorkshire over their response to a report into Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism and the parliamentary committee for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport calling an evidence session into the matter.Sobel represents Leeds North West, the constituency which includes the county’s...
SOCIETY
newschain

DCMS receives report from Yorkshire into Azeem Rafiq’s racism complaints

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee has confirmed it is now in possession of the report into Azeem Rafiq’s racism case against Yorkshire. The parliamentary group will hold an evidence session on Tuesday into the wide-ranging allegations of institutionalised racism against Yorkshire and had called on the club to share a full and unredacted copy of the independent investigation beforehand.
SOCIETY
AFP

Johnson insists UK not corrupt despite second job MP scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. Revelations that former attorney general Geoffrey Cox used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work have triggered a standards inquiry, even as he maintained he had not broken any rules. It came after Johnson last week tried -- and failed -- to change the rules on sanctioning errant MPs, when another Tory MP, Owen Paterson, was found to have lobbied ministers for two firms that had him on the payroll. Both cases have opened up MPs to renewed scrutiny about potential conflicts of interest, more than a decade after a scandal over expenses that caused public anger and prompted a string of resignations.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy