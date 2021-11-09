CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore A Bulletproof Dress At Joe Biden’s Inauguration: ‘I Felt A Deep Fear’

By James Crowley
 3 days ago

The ‘Bad Romance’ singer opened up about her extra level of security, when she performed the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Who says safety can’t be fashionable? Lady Gaga revealed how much pride she felt by getting to perform the “Star Spangled Banner” at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration back in January in an interview with British Vogue published on November 2. The 35-year-old singer admitted to feeling afraid during former President Donald Trump’s administration, and that she’ll always remember getting to usher in Biden’s presidency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1bQA_0crEsln100
Lady Gaga performing in her bulletproof dress at Biden’s inauguration. (Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock)

Gaga noted that she performed in a “Schiaparelli bulletproof dress,” for an extra level of security for the ceremony. The singer noted how important the day was for her as an artist and an American. “That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about,” she told Vogue. Even if the singer’s dress was bulletproof, it was certainly well-disguised, because she looked fabulous and patriotic in the navy blue dress with a bright red skirt, which she accessorized with a large golden dove on her chest.

Other than her pride in being a part of the historic day, Gaga also revealed that her other childhood dream was to be a journalist, and she felt compelled to look further into the January 6 insurrection before she performed at Biden’s inauguration. “I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I weren’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams,” she said. “When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC8Bw_0crEsln100
Gaga sang the national anthem at the ceremony. (Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock)

Gaga was one of many artists who helped usher in Biden’s administration with performances at the inauguration. Other than the Chromatica singer’s national anthem performance, Jennifer Lopez also gave rousing renditions of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America The Beautiful.” Poet Amanda Gorman also delivered her powerful poem “The Hill We Climb” for the ceremony.

Nancy Barrett
2d ago

How u enjoying gas prices the stock market. Border catastrophe Biden has created total nightmare

