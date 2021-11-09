EVgo (EVGO) Stock Is Up 60% This Week. Here's Why

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) gained a healthy 14.6% through the close of Thursday's bell this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Canada's largest dried-cannabis flower company by market share got a boost this week as a result of a leaked Republican-led bill that would reportedly remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances, set up a marijuana regulatory system, and create a 3.75% excise tax on cannabis product sales, according to an article by Marijuana Moment.
