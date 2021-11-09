ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks fall, putting market on track to end winning streak

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnX6A_0crEs3EQ00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street, potentially putting an extended winning streak for the market in jeopardy. The S&P 500 index was little changed in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, Nov. 9. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

Stocks moved lower in mid-afternoon trading on Wall Street on Tuesday, putting the market on track to end an extended winning streak.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 203 points, or 0.6%, to 36,229 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is coming off a series of record highs and eight straight gains, tying its longest winning streak since April 2019.

Losses for a mix of technology companies and companies that rely on direct consumer spending outweighed gains elsewhere.

Bond yields fell and hurt banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.43% from 1.49% late Monday. Bank stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase were all down more than 1%.

PayPal slumped more than 11% after cuttings its profit and revenue forecasts for the year. Robinhood fell 3% after the popular trading app reported a data breach the day before.

Auto companies and travel-related companies slipped. Ford fell 2% and Carnival fell 1.4%.

Tesla lost more than 11% as well and is down roughly 15% so far this week following Elon Musk's announcement that he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter.

Sectors that are considered less risky, including household product makers and utilities, held up better than the rest of the market.

Investors received another reminder from the Labor Department that rising inflation remains persistent. The agency reported that inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in October from a year earlier, matching September's record annual gain.

A wide range of companies are facing higher costs for raw materials and energy while contending with supply chain problems. That has been cutting into their operations and prompting them to raise prices on finished goods, which in turn has been making products and services more costly for consumers.

The Labor Department will release its Consumer Price Index for October on Wednesday, giving a more detailed picture on how inflation is impacting consumers.

Inflation remains a key concern for investors, especially as the Federal Reserve moves ahead with plans to trim back, or taper, its bond purchases that have helped maintain low interest rates.

“The Fed did such a good job of telegraphing it, but there is still the mechanics of the actual tapering,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird.

A mix of solid earnings and corporate updates helped lift several stocks. General Electric rose nearly 3% after saying it would split into three companies. Zynga, which makes "FarmVille" and other online games, rose 8.5% after giving investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

The latest round of earnings is nearing its end, but investors still have several big corporate report cards to review. Walt Disney will report its results on Wednesday. Tapestry, the owner of Coach and other luxury brands, will report its results on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
investmentu.com

Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now

The most active penny stocks usually come from those markets which have plenty of room to grow. That includes newer markets, or ones that are constantly growing and are necessary. A couple examples are technology and medical. Below, I’ve picked out some of the most active penny stocks to buy....
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Walt Disney
investing.com

Scoop Up These 2 Stocks that Missed Earnings Estimates but Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 85%

The major stock market indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs despite concerns over inflation and other worrisome issues. Therefore, we think it could be wise now to add fundamentally sound stocks WM Technology (MAPS) and Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to one’s portfolio. Though these two stocks missed earnings estimates in their last reported quarter, Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 85% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The consumer price index increased 6.2% in October—its biggest jump since December 1990. However, robust retail sales drove the stock market higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq now currently hovering near their record highs.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open flat to slightly lower after retail earnings

Stocks opened flat to slightly lower Wednesday, with major indexes trading not far off record levels, as investors digested earnings from big-box retailers and assessed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61 points, or 0.2%, at 36,081, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,694 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% to 15,958. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. jumped more than 3%, while shares of Target Corp. dropped 3.9% after both delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Treasury#Citigroup#Bank Of America#Jpmorgan Chase#Carnival#The Labor Department
MarketWatch

Dow's 100-point fall led by losses for shares of Visa, Goldman Sachs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday morning with shares of Visa and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of Visa (V) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 100 points, or 0.3%, lower. Visa's shares are off $10.91 (5.1%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $6.56 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 115-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Travelers (TRV) Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.62% higher to $691.69 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $690.97, which the company reached on October 29th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tesla
WGAU

Global shares mixed after US stocks fall back

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. France's CAC 40 edged up nearly 0.2% in early trading to 7,167.47. Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to 16,275.17. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 7,277.41. The future for the Dow industrials was trading 0.2% higher, while the future for the S&P 500 added 0.3%.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas , Financials and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.58%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.26%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 0.33%.
STOCKS
WGAU

Asian shares mostly decline after US stocks shuffle lower

NEW YORK — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.7% to 29,490.53 in early trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,381.40, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 2,944.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7% to 25,227.83. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,520.77.
STOCKS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
39K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy