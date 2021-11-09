Trinks named to 11th term as Windsor mayor

Don Trinks, third from left in back row, poses for a photo with extended family members after being re-elected as Windsor’s mayor for an 11th-consecutive term. Austin Mirmina / Journal Inquirer

WINDSOR — Newly elected Town Council members named Democrat Don Trinks to an 11th consecutive term as mayor during a special town meeting Monday.

“I’m thrilled to be re-elected as mayor,” Trinks said following his swearing-in ceremony. “I love this team that we’ve got. There is so much experience among (Democrats).”

Democratic Councilwoman Lisa Bress was elected deputy mayor, and school board member David Furie was elected president in a 5-4 vote along party lines.

“Papa Trinks,” as he is known among relatives, posed for a group photo with extended family members after the meeting. Trinks’ wife, Barbara, called her husband’s victory unprecedented in the town and said the whole family is “just so proud of him.”

Despite having attended many swearing-in ceremonies for her husband in the past, she said the event hasn’t lost its excitement.

“It makes him nervous and makes us all nervous,” Barbara Trinks said.

For the last 26 years, Trinks, who owns Bart’s Drive-In Restaurant, has been a stalwart of Windsor politics. He is one of the town’s longest tenured elected officials, starting his political career as a councilman in 1995 and serving as mayor since 2001.

Windsor’s mayor, deputy mayor, and school board president are elected by a majority vote during a special town meeting on the second Monday in November following the election, under the Town Charter.

Democrats handily defeated Republicans in last week’s municipal election and retained their 5-4 majorities on the council and school board. Trinks received the most votes among council candidates at 3,834, 148 more than Bress.

Bress said she didn’t expect to finish with the second-most votes, adding that she enjoys doing work “behind the scenes,” and will be happy serving alongside Trinks on the council.

Town officials pointed to Trinks’ moderate approach as a reason for his successful run as mayor. His ability to balance both sides of an argument and express his opinion in a respectful way has been an asset throughout his years of service, officials said.

“Don has almost always been able to find the middle way on a lot of the questions that face the town,” Democratic Town Chair Adam Gutcheon said. “He has a great intuition and a solid sense of ethics that guide him into the middle way.”

Former Councilman Don Jepsen, who did not win re-election last week, said he joined the council the same year that Trinks was elected mayor in 2001. Jepsen, a Republican who ran as a petitioning candidate, credited Trinks with being able to restore civility to the council at a time when its members were frequently at odds.

“While we knew we weren’t always going to agree, we strived to change the tenor and bring civility back to the council,” Jepsen said. “And for the last 20 years I think we really did that.”

Former Republican Councilman Jim Govoni, who chose not to run for re-election this year, said that the longevity of certain members in office, such as Trinks, has been a handicap to the council.

“We brought our council to this point right now, but there’s a new generation coming,” Govoni said on Election Day. “We’ve done our job, we’ve given them the foundation. It’s time to step down and move on.”

Govoni added: “It’s good to have people that have one or two years of service so they can understand how our government works. But there comes a time where guys that have been there for 15 or 20 years, they’ve been here for too long in this system. That doesn’t work.”

Trinks said he respectfully disagreed with Govoni’s assessment.

“It’s absolutely imperative that we get people involved and interested in doing this because us old people can’t stick around forever,” Trinks said. “But there’s a lot to say for experience. I think I’m pretty open to new ideas and new ways to doing things.”