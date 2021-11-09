CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Harmony (ONE) Analysis: ONE token to churn out Profits for Holders

By Antonio K Smith
themarketperiodical.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarmony is growing up on the charts with gradual bullish momentum. The token is climbing along with some minor rejections along the way but only getting recovered after. It has grown by over 8% since yesterday, and the weekly performance has been up by 9.8%. Good days are ahead...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Elrond Price Analysis: EGLD Coin Frames a Record High of $343.40

The EGLD coin price breaks above the several EMA’s during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $107 million. EGLD/BTC pair is trading negative by -2.2% at 0.00492620 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the EGLD coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Zcash Price Setup Still Positive, Despite Selloff in Markets.

Zcash price over the monthly chart is heading towards the primary supply zone after a sharp rally from the lower levels. Currently, the ZEC Bulls are heading towards the critical support zone and place above its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines. The pair of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Token#Btc#Ema#Macd
themarketperiodical.com

Kusama (KSM) Analysis: KSM looks bearish with an uncertain future ahead

The trend reversal has made the token vulnerable to the effects of the market bears. Kusama has fallen victim to the bearish trend after getting a reduction of 4% more from yesterday’s closing candle. The 54th ranked token with a market dominance of 0.13% went down on the chart, taking its market cap along. The market cap of KSM is down by 1.62% at the time of writing this article. The same happened to the trading volume, but with greater intensity. The volume traded in the last 24-hours saw a decrease of 35.63%. The overall volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04024. The KSM/ETH pair stands at 0.09051 ETH after observing a decrease of 2.07%. The same happened with the KSM/BTC pair as it fell in its valuation by 0.63%, rounding off to 0.006611 BTC during the intraday session.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

ALGO Coin Price Gives A Breakout From The Ascending Triangle Pattern

ALGO coin price is obtaining strong support from the 50-day EMA. The ALGO/BTC pair trading at 0.00003017 BTC, with a gain of 1.73%,. The ALGO coin 24-hours trading volume is $346.5 Million, indicating a 7.73% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on Algorand, The ALGO coin obtained proper support...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Monero price analysis: XMR Coin Price Consolidates Longer In The Daily Chart

The XMR coin chart shows a long consolidation period in the daily chart. The XMR/BTC pair trades at 0.004113 BTC with a fall of 3.08%. The 24 hr volume for XMR coins is $361 Million, indicating a 4.56% fall. The XMR coin price action makes an excellent long consolidation range...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

MINA Protocol Price Analysis: MINA Coin Skyrockets 45% During Intraday

The Mina coin price flies above the 55-EMA and tests the mark of $6.55 during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $674 million. MINA/BTC pair is trading positive by 48.7% at 0.00009523 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the MINA coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Cosmos Price Trying To Rebound, After A Sharp Dip Below 20 and 50-DMA line

Cosmos price is trying to move higher after a decline from the higher levels at the monthly time frame. The crypto asset is currently placed above its vital moving averages of 100 and 200-day lines while fails to hold 20 and 50-day SMA lines. The pair of ATOM/BTC is trading...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Quant Price Analysis: QNT Token Shows Sign of Recovery From The Bottom

The QNT token price struggles above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $176 million. QNT/BTC pair is trading positive by 10.1% at 0.00415657 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the QNT token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves above the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for Quant as long as prices are above the moving average.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

The Sandbox Price Analysis: SAND Token Spikes 232% Within a Month

The SAND token price spikes above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $751 million. SAND/BTC pair is trading positive by 2.2% at 0.00003765 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the SAND token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves above the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for SAND as long as prices are above the moving average.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Celer Network Price Analysis: CELR Coin Shows Signs Of Recovery From The Support

The CELR coin price breaks above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $209 million. CELR/BTC pair is trading positive by 6.1% at 0.00000186 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the CELR coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves above the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for Celer as long as prices are above the moving average.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

IOTA Coin Bull’s Preparing For Next Upside Move?

IOTA coin at the monthly chart is trading sideways and can attempt slight positive momentum in upcoming trading sessions. The crypto asset over the monthly chart is placed above its vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines. The pair of IOTA /BTC is trading at 0.00002091 BTC...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

DASH (DASH) Analysis: Investors support DASH after overbuying it

DASH has finally gained back its positive momentum after recent fall. The 70th ranked coin saw tremendous growth in its trading volume in the last 24 hours. The current market price is sticking to its 24-hour high mark. DASH has gained back the bullish momentum after a small dip in...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

ICON Price Analysis: ICX Coin Breakout May Lead Towards $2.50

The ICX coin price breaks above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $73 million. ICX/BTC pair is trading negative by 5.2% at 0.00003207 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the ICX coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves above the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for ICON as long as prices are above the moving average.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Livepeer Price Analysis: LPT Token Gives Parabolic Move Framing Fresh ATH

The LPT token price breaks above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $730 million. LPT /BTC pair is trading positive by 99.7% at 0.00112902 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the LPT token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves above the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for Livepeer as long as prices are above the moving average.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

ZRX Price Analysis: 0x Token Surges 12% During Intraday

The ZRX token price moves above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $291 million. ZRX /BTC pair is trading positive by 8.9% at 0.00001977 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the ZRX token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves above the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for as long as prices are above the moving average.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy