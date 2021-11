Yantra replaces Traditional Navigation with ‘Natural Feature’ Technology from Guidance Automation, Reducing Maintenance and Manpower Expenses

“A good start is a half win.” Or so they say. So why do we keep losing time on it? In onboarding a new employee, IT administrators typically hop between configuration pages to provision the right accounts and licenses, while constantly circling back to directory information and/or the employee themselves for their birth date, address, or phone number. All before even knowing important stuff, like how they like their coffee! At the other side of the hassle, a new employee’s first week is usually filled with the headache of laptop set-up, memorizing their credentials to different tools, and making sense of the instructions scattered across IT administration e-mails. All before even sharing a coffee with their new colleagues!

