Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis could help improve Georgia football red zone touchdown woes

Whether you were at the game or on watching from home on Saturday, you probably heard Kirby Smart cuss. The passionate Georgia coach had been picked up by a referee’s microphone, and Smart’s anger was pretty clearly on display.

Georgia had just failed to convert on a third down in the red zone. It meant another field goal for the Bulldogs, something that has been far too common for Georgia this season. The Bulldogs rank 81st in the country in red zone touchdown percentage. Only 57 percent of Georgia’s 42 trips into the red zone have ended in touchdowns this season. Georgia’s 13 red zone field goals rank fourth in the country.

It’s one of the few things Georgia clearly does not do at an elite level. Among teams ranked in the top 10 of the first College Football Playoff rankings, only Michigan had a lower touchdown percentage rate in the red zone. Playoff hopefuls Oklahoma, Alabama and Oregon all rank in the top-10 in the country in that stat.

Smart calmly answered how Georgia could go about rectifying the issue when asked on Monday.

