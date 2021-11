LAURINBURG — On the road hardly scratches the surface in describing Scotland High’s upcoming football game. That road is 187 miles long. A week after knocking off the state Class 3A’s No. 10 seed in the first round of the playoffs, the No. 23 seed Fighting Scots will head for the coast to take on No. 7 seed West Carteret on Friday in Morehead City. The game will be broadcast on WLNC radio, with the pregame show starting at 6:45 p.m. and the kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO