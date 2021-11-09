Call Of Duty: Vanguard Offers Non-Stop Action And Thrills

I’ve spent the weekend after launch playing Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, and I'm glad to say I'm having a lot of fun. Mind you, I have fun with this series most years, and I wouldn’t necessarily call Vanguard a high point even among the past few games. The biggest issue is that it doesn't really do anything new and feels all too familiar – more of a refined riff on what we’ve played in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare than something with its own distinctive style of gameplay. I feel compelled to slap it with words like “uninspired” and “unambitious,” and it seems to have carried over a few small technical annoyances from last year. And yet... after spending most of my free time running around the mostly excellent new maps, upgrading my weapons to highly satisfying levels, and – most importantly – shooting other people in the face, I have to say that in spite of its familiarity, Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer is dependably a good time.

