CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Offers Non-Stop Action And Thrills

By Genevieve Mc Bride
Gareth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Fall season arrives bringing with it Daylight Savings Time, colder weather, and the push of holiday ads urging people to get out and shop; it also brings with it the annual release of the latest Call of Duty game in the long-running and highly successful franchise. This...

sknr.net

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Can you quickscope in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

One of the most controversial topics in first-person shooters is quickscoping. The ability to quickly zoom in and quickscope an enemy with a sniper rifle is either seen as skillful or overpowered, depending on the side you take. With Call of Duty: Vanguard, quickscoping is once again back in discussion with some players being worried that quickscopers will dominate in multiplayer. Here’s the need-to-know info on Call of Duty: Vanguard quickscoping and whether it’s possible for players to do it effectively.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard Steam release date?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is right around the corner, which means that PC players are looking to pre-order the game to play at launch. But, where is CoD: Vanguard available to buy on PC? Is there a Call of Duty: Vanguard Steam release date for computers? Here’s the need-to-know info on which PC platforms Activision’s WWII FPS game is coming out on.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation exclusive content detailed

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release worldwide on November 5. In detailing the road map to launch in Season One, Activision and Sony have also confirmed some of the exclusive content PlayStation owners will be getting. While it’s nothing that will give them a competitive advantage against others,...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Preload is now available

The upcoming first-person shooter video game developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision, Call of Duty: Vanguard, slowly starts its engines by enabling preloading on all platforms. PC via Battle.net and consoles can now download the game before it officially launches on November 5. This was announced by the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pacific Theater#Stalingrad
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Review

I’ve spent the weekend after launch playing Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, and I'm glad to say I'm having a lot of fun. Mind you, I have fun with this series most years, and I wouldn’t necessarily call Vanguard a high point even among the past few games. The biggest issue is that it doesn't really do anything new and feels all too familiar – more of a refined riff on what we’ve played in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare than something with its own distinctive style of gameplay. I feel compelled to slap it with words like “uninspired” and “unambitious,” and it seems to have carried over a few small technical annoyances from last year. And yet... after spending most of my free time running around the mostly excellent new maps, upgrading my weapons to highly satisfying levels, and – most importantly – shooting other people in the face, I have to say that in spite of its familiarity, Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer is dependably a good time.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC requirements confirmed

Activision has shared a new trailer for the PC version of Call of Duty: Vanguard alongside the official system requirements. To get the game to run, players need a PC with at least an Intel Core i3-4340/AMD FX-6300 processor, 8 GB of RAM, a GTX 960/RX 470 graphics card, and 36 GB of hard drive space for multiplayer and Zombies only. While the recommended requirements include an i5-2500K/Ryzen 5 1600X processor, a GTX 1060/RX 580 graphics card, 12 GB of RAM, and 61 GB of hard drive space.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Launches Worldwide

Starting today, the highly-anticipated Call of Duty Vanguard is available worldwide (check price at Amazon). Vanguard delivers an unparalleled depth of Call of Duty content across a gripping single-player story, 20 multiplayer maps on day one, an all-new Zombies experience that further explores existing story canon. Call of Duty Vanguard...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Vanguard Prestige explained

Having Call of Duty Vanguard Prestige explained may do a lot to motivate players to power through the multiplayer and Zombies mode of COD Vanguard, or certainly make clearer the process they're going through. Prestige ranks have been a component of Call of Duty multiplayer for years now, but the nuances have been known to change and it's always worth being very clear about what system you're actually in. We'll explain Prestige ranks, Season levels, and everything you need to know about the Vanguard Prestige system below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
dotesports.com

Call of Duty League pro MP-40 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

It’s early on in the lifespan of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the MP-40 is already widely considered the best gun in the game by many players. The World War II SMG is a mainstay in the CoD series, and rightfully so. It’s the go-to SMG for the best SMG players in the world, namely those who get paid the big bucks for being dominant in the Call of Duty League.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Breaking Down Ventana Sur’s Las Maquinitas – Let’s Play Video Game Projects

Ventana Sur 2021 will host its first ever dedicated video game sidebar this year when Las Maquinitas – Let’s Play kicks off later this month. Las Maquinitas was established to “bring together representatives of the Ibero-American video game industry in the same place, in order to promote production and build bridges to showcase talents from the region,” according to its organizer. Gaming companies, film and TV production companies, indie developers and programmers, artists, composers, animators, students and fans will come together and have access to a wide range of activities including conferences with video game experts, a series of masterclasses, several showrooms...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Best Gaming Gifts to Buy This Year, According to Three Professional Gamers

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new series “Ask an Insider,” will ask top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work… and for play. In this installment, three professional gamers (Alanah Pearce, Michael Jones, and ZLaner) share their favorite gaming gear that make for the perfect gift for the video game lovers in...
VIDEO GAMES
TravelNoire

How Korean Kimchi Saved One Black Woman's Life, Twice

Television host, cultural activist, and author Africa Yoon has a story to tell…and it involves plenty of kimchi. Born Suzanne Engo, the moniker “Africa” began as a nickname she received after arriving in the United States as the daughter of the Ambassador to Cameroon. “When you grow up at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
News 8 WROC

“Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” is coming to Oculus Quest 2 VR

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Here’s what you need and what you need to know The “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA) series, essentially a series of crime simulators, is one of the most iconic sagas in video game history. It continues to offer endless open-world antics to this day. The 2001 release […]
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will be hugely popular this year,...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy