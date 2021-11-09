Bitcoin and ethereum soar to record highs on crypto exchange

With Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs above the $68,000 mark, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says traders should consider one factor when looking at BTC’s chart. In a new strategy session, the closely followed analyst tells his 600,000 YouTube subscribers that while Bitcoin already put in an all-time high (ATH) late last month, this week’s breakout represents the first true record high since April when taking the US dollar money supply (M2) into account.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO