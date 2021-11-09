CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin and ethereum soar to record highs on crypto exchange

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 3 days ago

Two popular cryptocurrencies soared to new all-time highs...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

Is Bitcoin Killing Gold?

That narrative about digital scarcity is among the key reasons bitcoin hit an all-time high above $68,000 earlier this week. It’s also just a hot investment that’s captured the ineffable momentum of …
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency. Its programmable blockchain supports smart contracts and DeFi services. Ethereum 2.0 will boost scalability and reduce its carbon footprint. The cryptocurrency market is on fire. After plunging approximately 50% earlier this year, the collective value of all cryptocurrencies has since skyrocketed to new...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Forextv Bitcoin
beincrypto.com

Ethereum-Based Crypto Will Replace Bitcoin, Asserts Billionaire Citadel CEO

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has made some bold predictions about the cryptocurrency space and appears to be very bullish on Ethereum one day overtaking Bitcoin. Speaking with Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times DealBook on Nov 10, Ken Griffin stated that Bitcoin is likely to be replaced by a superior cryptocurrency such as Ethereum or something running on it.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes New Lows Under 0.73

AUD/USD bears dominate below 0.7300 level. The strong US dollar and gloomy news from China continue to weigh on Aussie. Technically, the price may find some upside correction amid profit-taking. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a strong bearish action that may lead to test the YTD lows or even further lower. Early Friday, AUD/USD bears … Continued.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Outlook Stays Negative at YTD Lows Before US Data

EUR/USD attempts to gain but fails to do so and is back to yearly lows. The US yields are struggling to hold ahead of key US data. US-China trade tension may weigh on the Euro. The EUR/USD outlook remains broadly negative, ending the week near the fresh yearly lows. However, we may expect some upside … Continued.
MARKETS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inflation Soars to Record High

Inflation increased by 6.2 percent in October, which the biggest month-to-month increase in the last 30 years. This is a trend that began in April as a demand for goods increased, rising prices. At the same time, a number of companies were having a difficult time finding workers, which made products and other services difficult to find.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Posts Fresh Yearly Highs Above 95.00

DXY adds small gains and reaches new YTD peaks. US inflation remains high at multidecade high levels. On Thursday, the bond market will be closed. US Dollar Index (DXY) price analysis suggests a bullish picture as the price marks fresh yearly highs above the 95.00 handle on the day. As measured by the US Dollar … Continued.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Updates Bitcoin Forecast After Top Crypto Reaches New Record High

With Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs above the $68,000 mark, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says traders should consider one factor when looking at BTC’s chart. In a new strategy session, the closely followed analyst tells his 600,000 YouTube subscribers that while Bitcoin already put in an all-time high (ATH) late last month, this week’s breakout represents the first true record high since April when taking the US dollar money supply (M2) into account.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Singapore's central bank 'frowns on crypto,' warns of 'significant losses' as bitcoin and ethereum scale record bull rallies

(Kitco News) The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a warning to retail investors embracing crypto assets, stating there is a risk of "significant losses." Singapore's central bank "frowns on cryptocurrencies or tokens as an investment asset for retail investors," MAS managing director Ravi Menon said at the Singapore Fintech Festival.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin, Apple, AMC: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday

Bitcoin and Ethereum both hit all-time highs on Tuesday. Here are three things to watch in the cryptocurrency space. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Gold Forecast: Correcting From $1,832 as Yields Rebound, Eying US CPI

The gold price reverses from a two-month high and snaps a four-day uptrend. A reflation fears spike precedes US CPI, worsening market sentiment. Concerns about stimulus in China contribute to the risk-off mood. The gold price forecast is bullish for now. However, the yellow metal may find some corrective downside before continuing the uptrend. -Are … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Selling Pressure Intensifies Ahead of US Inflation Data

The EUR/USD is trapped between strong levels, so only a valid breakout could bring us new opportunities. The pair dropped aggressively as the DXY rallied ahead of the US inflation data. A new lower low could activate a larger downside movement. Our EUR/USD forecast sees the pair plunging after failing once again to stabilize above … Continued.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy