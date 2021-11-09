Bitcoin and ethereum soar to record highs on crypto exchange

SEC rejected a proposal to list the country’s first bitcoin exchange traded fund over concerns of market manipulation. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency. Its programmable blockchain supports smart contracts and DeFi services. Ethereum 2.0 will boost scalability and reduce its carbon footprint. The cryptocurrency market is on fire. After plunging approximately 50% earlier this year, the collective value of all cryptocurrencies has since skyrocketed to new...
All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest move, climbing 5.83% to $48.18. Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) rose 5.73% to 26 cents, while Ethereum (ETHUSD) increased 3.90% to $4,735.41.
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has made some bold predictions about the cryptocurrency space and appears to be very bullish on Ethereum one day overtaking Bitcoin. Speaking with Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times DealBook on Nov 10, Ken Griffin stated that Bitcoin is likely to be replaced by a superior cryptocurrency such as Ethereum or something running on it.
AUD/USD bears dominate below 0.7300 level. The strong US dollar and gloomy news from China continue to weigh on Aussie. Technically, the price may find some upside correction amid profit-taking. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a strong bearish action that may lead to test the YTD lows or even further lower. Early Friday, AUD/USD bears … Continued.
EUR/USD attempts to gain but fails to do so and is back to yearly lows. The US yields are struggling to hold ahead of key US data. US-China trade tension may weigh on the Euro. The EUR/USD outlook remains broadly negative, ending the week near the fresh yearly lows. However, we may expect some upside … Continued.
The Twitter Crypto group will set strategy to help the social-media app’s creators. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Inflation increased by 6.2 percent in October, which the biggest month-to-month increase in the last 30 years. This is a trend that began in April as a demand for goods increased, rising prices. At the same time, a number of companies were having a difficult time finding workers, which made products and other services difficult to find.
NZD/USD falls sharply, as US inflation numbers hit the highest level since 1990. A downbeat market sentiment boosts the safe-haven currencies, like the US dollar, weighed on the risk-sensitive NZD. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
DXY adds small gains and reaches new YTD peaks. US inflation remains high at multidecade high levels. On Thursday, the bond market will be closed. US Dollar Index (DXY) price analysis suggests a bullish picture as the price marks fresh yearly highs above the 95.00 handle on the day. As measured by the US Dollar … Continued.
With Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs above the $68,000 mark, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says traders should consider one factor when looking at BTC’s chart. In a new strategy session, the closely followed analyst tells his 600,000 YouTube subscribers that while Bitcoin already put in an all-time high (ATH) late last month, this week’s breakout represents the first true record high since April when taking the US dollar money supply (M2) into account.
(Kitco News) The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a warning to retail investors embracing crypto assets, stating there is a risk of "significant losses." Singapore's central bank "frowns on cryptocurrencies or tokens as an investment asset for retail investors," MAS managing director Ravi Menon said at the Singapore Fintech Festival.
Bitcoin and Ethereum both hit all-time highs on Tuesday. Here are three things to watch in the cryptocurrency space. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Bitcoin and ether have reached new record highs as analysts posited that a rally in financial assets could be partly due to investors who are attempting to hedge against inflation, Bloomberg reported. Bitcoin jumped as much as 3.6% to $68,513, according to the report. Ether advanced to $4,840. There is...
San Francisco-based fintech startup Ripple Tuesday announced the launch of a new service, Ripple Liquidity Hub. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
The gold price reverses from a two-month high and snaps a four-day uptrend. A reflation fears spike precedes US CPI, worsening market sentiment. Concerns about stimulus in China contribute to the risk-off mood. The gold price forecast is bullish for now. However, the yellow metal may find some corrective downside before continuing the uptrend. -Are … Continued.
The EUR/USD is trapped between strong levels, so only a valid breakout could bring us new opportunities. The pair dropped aggressively as the DXY rallied ahead of the US inflation data. A new lower low could activate a larger downside movement. Our EUR/USD forecast sees the pair plunging after failing once again to stabilize above … Continued.
Comments / 0