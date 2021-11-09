CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Closer Look at the Fendi x Skims Collection: See the Photos

By Fashion Style Editor
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

The Fendi x Skims collaboration is finally here. The collection is dropping on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. PST on the dedicated fendiskims.com e-commerce site and will also be available at select Fendi flagships and retailers worldwide. The line features form-fitting silhouettes and...

forextv.com

PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Mugler Showcases FW21 Collection in Dynamic Fashion Film

Casey Cadwallader has opened a new era for Mugler. Following an impactful runway featuring backflips and somersaults for Spring/Summer 2021, the designer has once again debuted a dynamic film showcasing the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Ever since taking the reins of the fashion label in 2018, Cadwallader has left memorable...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Take A Closer Look at the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low SP ‘Black Varsity Royal’

Off-White and Nike are teaming up once again, this time for the launch of their Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration in “Black/Blue”. Off-White’s chief executive officer Virgil Abloh is adding his unique touch to the iconic silhouette. Abloh’s design started with a question: What would an Air Jordan 2 look like if it was pulled directly from a time capsule? The result is a sneaker reverse-engineered from an original pair in the DNA Archive utilizing three-dimensional scans of an exact pair laced up by Michael Jordan.
APPAREL
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Skims x Fendi launch pulls in $1M in one minute

Kim Kardashian is making millions by the minute. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old shapewear mogul dropped her latest Skims collection, a collaboration with high-fashion brand Fendi, to much fanfare. Though there are still a scant few styles up for grabs, tons have already sold out — and Page Six Style has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Karlie Kloss Cozies Up in Knit Sweater & Skirt With Black Boots for Emily Ratajkowski’s Book Launch With Tory Burch

Karlie Kloss stepped out in comfy-chic style to celebrate the launch of Emily Ratajkowski’s new book, “My Body,” with Tory Burch. While at Tory Burch’s Mercer Street boutique in New York, the model wore an undeniably cozy outfit. Kloss had on a slouchy cream cashmere sweater and midi skirt by Manu Atelier. The runway star’s outfit included wide sleeves, as well as ribbed cuffs and a high mock-neck. Her ensemble was complete with gold earrings and a small black leather version of Burch’s $698 Lee Radziwill handbag. Kloss continued her fall-ready style in a pair of black boots. The “Project Runway” judge’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Wwd
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Proves Her Fendi x Skims Collection Goes Beyond Shapewear in the Boldest Leather Dress

Kim Kardashian broke out her signature bold style for a momentous occasion this week. Last night, the media mogul was honored as a WSJ 2021 Innovator of the Year for her Skims label at the WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards in New York. Awarded alongside Fendi Creative Director Kim Jones, Kim accepted her award in statement style. She arrived at the event on Monday wearing a chocolate brown leather dress complete with a sleeveless fit and slit skirt. The open hem of the design revealed a logo-coated interior lining, unveiling that the design is in fact a new piece from her upcoming Fendi...
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Law Roach Says Zendaya Had "Big Shoes to Fill" at the CFDAs, So That Explains the Epic Skirt

"Zendaya and I are really grateful that people love what we do and what we've done through the years in using clothes to tell stories." — "Anytime I can lend my name or my platform to help elevate new emerging talent in fashion, it's going to be a yes for me,"Zendaya's stylist and Image Architect Law Roach told POPSUGAR over the phone five days before he showed up to the CFDA Fashion Awards with Zendaya, fashion icon of the year and dressed head to toe in Vera Wang Haute, on his arm. Law had been referring to his recent participation in the Shein x 100k Challenge design competition, for which he acted as guest judge and mentored an up-and-coming designer. But his presence and influence at the CFDAs achieve the exact same thing. Through his work dressing Zendaya and his recognition in the industry (he refers to American emerging designer of the year nominee Kenneth Nicholson, whom he sat with at the Met Gala, as one of his "fashion children"), he has paved the way toward representation for lesser-known brands, cultures, creatives, and marginalized people of color. This evening — and Zendaya's Vera Wang look, which significantly comes from an American fashion house — celebrates that.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

The Fendi x Skims Video Campaign is Here

Eagerly awaiting the Fendi x Skims collab drop? Well, you’ll have to get in what is sure to be a very, very long line. Mark you calendars because starting tomorrow, November 9, at precisely 9 a.m. EST, the capsule collection will be available at Fendi Boutiques across Canada. Fans got a first glimpse at the bold and colourful line in October, and now FASHION can offer another sneak peek with the first official Fendi x Skims campaign video.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
floydct.com

Kim Kardashian West's Fendi x SKIMS line 'makes $1m in 60 seconds'

Kim Kardashian West's Fendi x SKIMS line reportedly made $1 million within 60 seconds of going live. TMZ reports that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's shapewear hit seven figures in record time on November 9. Among the sell-out items was the brown leather gown the 41-year-old reality star-and-businesswoman...
KANYE WEST
flaunt.com

FENDI X SKIMS | Celebrating Collaboration with Los Angeles Pop-Up

Through use of light, the boutique utilizes the capsule’s color scheme, surrounding shoppers with the neutral tones that SKIMS has come to be known for as well as pops of bold purple, more reminiscent of FENDI’s bright palette. The immersive experience greets guests with “form-fitting silhouettes,” featuring both Ready-to-Wear and shapewear pieces, including meticulously designed structured leather dress available in eight different earth tones. The collection also offers a range of inclusive sizing for customers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Closer Looks: 'Sesame Street' x Curry Flow 9 "Taking Cookies"

Part of a seven-part footwear collection revealed last month, we now have a closer look at the Curry Flow 9 “Taking Cookies” from the Sesame Street x Curry Brand, powered by. , collaboration. The “Street Pack” from Stephen Curry‘s signature line is set to debut with the “Count It” and...
LIFESTYLE
BET

Calling All Trendsetters! See The First Look At The Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Collaboration

Calling all cool kids! Supreme and Tiffany & Co. have finally announced their upcoming collaboration, releasing a teaser video ahead of the launch. The news comes after the duo was rumored to team up on a reworked Box Logo and items like signature necklaces, pocket knives, and studs. In the official video, Supreme team rider Sean Pablo is wearing a pearl necklace highlighted with a silver oval pendant. Tiffany & Co.’s signature branding is on the piece, along with the New York skate brand’s logo below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at the Fashion During the ‘Eternals’ Press Tour

Click here to read the full article. The “Eternals” press tour has seen several high-fashion moments from the global premieres and events that have taken place over the last few weeks. The film’s star-studded cast, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, among others, have taken part in the film’s press tour in several standout looks from design houses like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Balmain and others.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai Jolie, for one, has had a breakout style moment during the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

