Pa. farmers accused of killing birds with pesticide

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two western Pennsylvania farmers have been charged with offenses related to the unlawful killing of migratory birds.

The three-count Information filed Tuesday in federal court names Robert Yost, 50, of New Galilee and Jacob Reese, 25, of Enon Valley.

According to the report, Yost and one of his employees, Reese, allegedly conspired to kill migratory birds using carbofuran, a registered restricted-use pesticide on farmland operated by Yost Farms in Beaver County.

According to the report, Yost and Reese are alleged to have killed approximately 28 birds.

The men are facing 13 months in prison and a total fine of $31,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.