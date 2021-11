Cows and horses aren't the only fans of alfalfa. Yellow perch like it too, according to scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. The scientists and their collaborators are experimenting with alfalfa as part of a broader effort to find alternatives to using fishmeal, a protein-rich ingredient in aquaculture feeds given to farm-raised finfish and shellfish. Aquaculture is the fastest-growing sector of the global food industry, generating $1.37 billion in U.S. sales alone. But there's concern that increasing consumer demand for aquaculture products will outpace what the ocean's wild-caught stock of sardine, anchovy, menhaden and other small forage fish can supply as a fishmeal resource for aquafeeds.

