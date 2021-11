The husband of a missing Hart County woman has been charged with murder after her remains were found on Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police. “Please continue to keep our family in your prayers, especially for my niece Lily,” said Burden’s sister Anna Jewell in a Facebook post. “This is not fair for any of us but I cannot imagine the hurt Lily is feeling or will feel growing up without her mama.”

