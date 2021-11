The only man to ever knock out the current Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight titleholder is fighting at UFC 268. The relationship between mixed martial arts and kickboxing has been tight since the first UFC event and even the obscure no-holds-barred days. On Saturday, a new former kickboxing world champion is crossing over, hoping to follow the path of Alistair Overeem, arguably the best kickboxer that has ever put on the 4-ounce gloves. The man in question is Alexsandro Pereira, better known as “Poatan.” He joins the UFC ranks featuring a modest record of three victories and a sole defeat, but boasting a past as Glory Kickboxing two-division champion. The combined record of his MMA foes is a lackluster 37 wins and 24 losses, but Pereira proved that he is a fast learner who doesn’t mind getting out of his comfort zone.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO