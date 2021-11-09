CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar court sentences arrested politicians to 75-90 years

By GRANT PECK
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar sentenced two members of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's political party to 90 years and 75 years in prison on Tuesday after finding them guilty of corruption, their lawyer said. The sentences appeared to be the most severe so far for...

