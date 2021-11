BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Red Mountain Entertainment announced Aaron Lewis will perform at City Hall Live in Brandon next year.

The concert will be on April 7, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com .

