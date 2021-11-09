CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama paramedic at deadly Astroworld concert witnessed ‘unimaginably chaotic’ scene

By Tribune Media Services
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A half-hour after rapper Travis Scott took the stage at 9 p.m. Friday, someone in the media pit called out for medical aid. In that instant, the Astroworld concert turned dangerous and surreal for Max Morbidelli, a 24-year-old paramedic who was in the crowd with his sister. “I jumped...

www.al.com

Comments / 1

Related
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Houston, AL
State
Alabama State
New York Post

Video shows frantic CPR efforts in midst of deadly Astroworld concert

Dramatic video shows several people frantically performing life-saving efforts on victims in the middle of the crowd at Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert Friday. Footage posted online shows at least two people desperately performing CPR on fallen concertgoers at Houston’s NRG Park while Scott continues to perform in the background.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy. The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment. Among those suing Scott and festival organisers...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Lina Hidalgo
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Astroworld festival concert crush leaves at least eight dead

Officials in Texas said at least eight people were dead and several injured after a crowd surge at a music festival on Friday night. A compression towards the stage at the Astroworld Festival occurred just after 9pm and while the rapper Travis Scott was performing, Samuel Peña, the Houston fire chief, told reporters.
TRAVIS SCOTT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Astroworld#Medic#Heart Attacks#Auburn University#Cpr
WFMJ.com

Boardman man describes mayhem at deadly Astroworld concert

A Boardman man described the mayhem at the Astroworld concert in Houston that left at least eight people dead. Ivan Bosnjak was at the concert when rapper Travis Scott started performing. He said it suddenly felt as if his chest was being crushed as an ocean of people pushed together.
BOARDMAN, OH
CBS News

Travis Scott and Drake sued over deadly crowd surge at Astroworld music festival

A man who attended the Houston music festival where at least eight people were killed has filed a civil lawsuit against Travis Scott and Drake, blaming the rappers for negligently inciting "a riot and violence," according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit, which seeks $1 million in damages, also claims the venue and entertainment company Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and medical services at the Astroworld festival.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vibe

The Fallout Continues For Travis Scott After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The fallout following the tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last Friday (Oct. 5) has been immense with multiple reported fatalities and hundreds more injured due to a “mass-casualty” crowd rush. Scott, who was in the middle of his headlining performance at the time of the incident, has come under fire as the death toll of concert attendees continues to rise, losing endorsements and being hit with more than 100 lawsuits in less than a week’s time. Early Thursday (Nov. 11), Bharti Shahana, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M University, became the ninth person to succumb to injuries sustained...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Astroworld 9-Year-Old Victim's Father Breaks Silence on Son's Grim Health Diagnosis

The father of a 9-year-old boy who is a devout fan of Travis Scott is speaking out as the child remains hospitalized with severe brain swelling following the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Ezra Blout attended the concert with his father Treston on Friday, Nov. 5 and is now fighting for his life. His father spoke with an ABC affiliate station in Texas as he wishes for a miracle.
CELEBRITIES
92.9 WTUG

Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Hospitalized After Mass Casualty Event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021

Eight people are dead and 17 hospitalized following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last night. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 6), Fire Chief Samuel Pena, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference filmed by KHOU 11 News Houston that eight deaths and many more injuries occurred at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night (Nov. 5). Around 9:15 p.m., the crowd started to compress toward the front of the stage, according to Pena. Medics were performing CPR on victims once they started to fall out from the crowd. When police realized there was a mass casualty event happening around 9:30 p.m., police spoke with the promoters and Live Nation, the festival's organizers, to stop the show early, to which Travis Scott complied.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
151K+
Followers
38K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy