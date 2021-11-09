CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernza research addresses yields

By Lynn Grooms lgrooms@madison.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s promise in ongoing research for Kernza – a perennial intermediate wheatgrass trademarked and named by The Land Institute. But it’s also a work in progress. Kernza research was awarded a grant in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The research is supported by...

Projects support climate-smart ag

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $25 million to 18 new projects through the Conservation Innovation Grants program. The On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials projects will support adoption and evaluation of innovative conservation approaches in partnership with agricultural producers. The projects are expected to help mitigate the effects of climate...
Farmer reports variable soybean yields

Southeastern Indiana farmer Roger Wenning says soybean yields are variable in his area. “Some of the yields, especially beans, have been all over the place,” he says. “I’ve had some yields that are the worst I’ve had in a long time, and I have another field that’s by far the best I’ve ever had.”
Researchers juice alfalfa for aquafeed

Cows and horses aren't the only fans of alfalfa. Yellow perch like it too, according to scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. The scientists and their collaborators are experimenting with alfalfa as part of a broader effort to find alternatives to using fishmeal, a protein-rich ingredient in aquaculture feeds given to farm-raised finfish and shellfish. Aquaculture is the fastest-growing sector of the global food industry, generating $1.37 billion in U.S. sales alone. But there's concern that increasing consumer demand for aquaculture products will outpace what the ocean's wild-caught stock of sardine, anchovy, menhaden and other small forage fish can supply as a fishmeal resource for aquafeeds.
Viewpoint: Global climate talks could expand agricultural research and genetic innovation to better address warming concerns

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The worst-case consequences of rising temperatures and drought played out this year in Madagascar with the first famine induced by climate...
Research to help fight enviromental pressures which limit farmers' yields

President Jim Clements recently held an event at Clemson’s research facility in Florence to announce the McCall Farms Vegetable Breeding Endowment. This project is made possible by a three million dollar gift from the Swink Family, owner of the McCall Farms Cannery in Effingham. This program boosts Clemson’s existing vegetable breeding program known as the Advanced Plant Technology Program. World-renown geneticist, Clemson’s Stephen Kresovich and other research faculty will combine their crop-breeding talents to develop varieties that will allow South Carolina farmers to produce vegetables of the quality and quantity to supply the cannery, providing jobs to its hundreds of workers, and ensuring that farmers remain profitable in the face of extreme changes in temperatures, rain and drought challenges, and other environmental pressures. The Swink family’s generosity will help South Carolina farmers remain profitable and keep their land in production.
Corn & Soybean Yield Trends

Well before the first planters roll next spring, there has already been a lot of discussion about the impact of record fertilizer prices and soaring energy prices on agricultural production and how this may influence the mix of crops that are put in the ground. Sentiment appears to be that...
Researching the downturn in vegetable yields due to higher temperatures

Recently, At Clemson’s Pee Dee Research and Education Center, President Jim Clements served as host for an event to mark a generous gift for research there. McCall Farms in Effingham, which has been operated by several generations of the Swink Family, is one of the largest cannery operations in the world. Many acres of sweet potatoes, tomatoes, collards and beans are grown by South Carolina farmers just for that major canning facility. But in recent years, changes in climate have resulted in high night-time temperatures and dramatically reduced the fruit set of many of our important vegetable crops. When it is seventy-five degrees or higher at night, many crops will not pollinate – there maybe vigorous, well-tended plants in the field that are covered with flowers, but the pollination process is impeded by those high thermometer readings.
Addressing the Stress of Uncertainty

Marketplace uncertainties are a fact of life, as is their propensity for keeping investors up at night. What’s truly new these days, however, is the monumental shift in how and where people work. Given the explosion in ecommerce sales, parts of the technology sector did well during the pandemic, while other industries (hospitality among them) are still recovering as the boundaries of uncertainty continue blurring.
Research Into Plasma Proteins Yields Potential Biomarkers for Asthma Severity

The analysis showed biomarkers that persisted despite the presence or absence of type-2 inflammation. An international team of researchers has identified plasma proteins that appear to be biomarkers for asthma disease severity, independent of type-2 inflammation. The report offers the potential to better understand the disease, as well as possible...
Addressing the effects of AI on nature

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be an important tool for sustainable development to minimize energy usage in large factories or to predict natural disasters before they happen. However, these uses can also have a downside. For example, training and tuning AI models produces carbon emissions that harm the environment. The Sustainable...
WHAM: Investing in CAD research in women could yield significant economic benefit

The Women’s Health Access Matters organization released a report that adding $20 million in CAD research funding for women generates nearly $2 billion in economic benefit. The WHAM Report evaluated the economic impact of increasing investment in women’s CV health, specifically CAD research, and identified areas of potential benefit such as quality of life increases and increased productive years.
California, Colorado, and NM expand COVID-19 booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation’s most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around […]
House OKs infrastructure bill; ethanol supporters upset with EPA

Many eyes have been on Washington as Congress passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Concerns also have been expressed over renewable fuels and what policies should be as one entity is poised to sue if necessary to make sure the ethanol pipeline continues. The infrastructure bill had been held...
This Is the Fastest Growing City in Oregon

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in...
Neurotoxins in the environment are damaging human brain health – and more frequent fires and floods may make the problem worse

In the summer of 2021, a toxic, smoky haze stemming from Western wildfires wafted across large parts of the United States, while hurricanes wrought extensive flooding in the southern and eastern U.S. Air quality websites such as AirNow warned of hazardous conditions on the U.S. East Coast from Western forest fires 3,000 miles away, with recommendations to stay indoors. Journalists reported the immediate impact of lives lost and homes and property destroyed, but more insidious dangers escaped notice. Few people realize that these climate change-fueled disasters – both fires and floods – could adversely affect human health in longer-term ways....
