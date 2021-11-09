CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

M1 crash: Mum in court over children's deaths

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has appeared in court charged with killing two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, appeared via video link at Aylesbury Crown Court accused of two counts...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Aylesbury Crown Court#Bbc News
The Independent

Drink-driver left two pedestrians and a police officer with life-changing injuries

A drink-driver who was double the limit when she ploughed off the road causing life-changing injuries to three pedestrians has been jailed.Karolina Serafin had been drinking vodka shots all evening on 11 July this year when she began driving her Renault Megane in the early hours of the morning.The 25-year-old mounted the pavement shortly before 1.25am in Wakefield and crashed into three people, crushing them against a parked police van.Two of the victims suffered such severe injuries they had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.The third, a police officer who was responding to an earlier...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ben Condon: High Court grants new inquest into death of baby

The parents of a baby boy who died following hospital failures have succeeded in their bid for a new inquest into his death. Ben Condon was eight weeks old when he died at Bristol Children's Hospital in April 2015 after a respiratory infection. His parents Allyn and Jenny applied to...
U.K.
BBC

Colchester man dies and brother-in-law to lose legs after dog bites

A man is facing a double leg amputation due to a bite from a dog that had earlier bitten his brother-in-law, leaving him with a fatal infection. Barry Harris, 46, from Colchester, died in July after being bitten by a dog he had bought through Facebook. His brother-in-law, Mark Day,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Blackburn attack: Pair jailed for manslaughter over man's death

A man who carried out a "sustained attack" on a man who was unable to defend himself has been jailed. Nigel Scott, 58, suffered fatal head injuries in the assault on Clarendon Road East, Blackburn, in December 2020. Daniel Butler, 33, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 11 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Toddler 'dead on arrival' at hospital

A couple accused of murdering a toddler behaved oddly as A&E medics tried to save the dying child, a nurse has told a court. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Airedale General Hospital on 22 September 2020. Jurors at Bradford Crown Court have heard the 16-month-old suffered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wells murder: Sarah Ashwell's family utterly heartbroken

The family of a woman whose body was found at her home have said she "had so much of her life still to live". Sarah Ashwell, 47, was found at the property in South Street, Wells, shortly after 14:30 GMT on Sunday. Three men are currently in custody arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jack Lis: Family of boy, 10, mauled to death by dog say life ‘will never be the same’

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died after being mauled by a dog at a friend’s house in Wales have said life “will never be the same” without him.Jack Lis died on Monday after the animal attacked him at a property near Caerphilly, south Wales, with emergency services unable to save him.In a statement released through Gwent Police on Friday, his mother and father, who described him as “the sweetest of boys”, said he had made them the “proudest” parents.“We are absolutely heartbroken. Our lives will never be the same without Jack,” they said.Jack’s parents added: “We will forever...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Winson Green: Three teens sentenced over Sohail Ali stabbing

Three teenagers have been sentenced for killing a man who was stabbed in a Birmingham park. Sohail Ali was attacked in Summerfield Park, Winson Green, on the afternoon of 4 December last year. The 29-year-old was taken to hospital where he died the next day. His killers, aged 17 at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Former West Yorkshire officer jailed over cash thefts

A former police officer has been jailed for stealing thousands of pounds seized as part of police investigations. Sean Donoghue, 53, formerly of West Yorkshire Police, admitted one count of misconduct in a public office at an earlier hearing. He had resigned from the force ahead of a gross misconduct...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leigh canal murder: Teenagers detained over 'evil' killing

Three teenagers have been detained over what police said was the "evil" killing of a man who was stabbed 35 times. Scott Anderton, 33, was then pushed into the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Leigh, Greater Manchester on 25 March. Liam Bailey, 19, admitted murder while 16-year-old Harry Maher was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy