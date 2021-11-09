CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Vegan Chili Recipes for Chilly Evenings

By Emma Gallagher
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the cold weather rolling in, is there anything quite like a big, comforting bowl of chili?. There are many great things about chili. Firstly, it is incredibly versatile. There are a few key ingredients, but there is also a lot of room for maneuver in terms of which veggies to...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Chili#Black Bean#Food Drink#Kale Chili Source
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting Are the Quintessential Fall Dessert

The one ingredient that screams “fall”? Pumpkin, of course — and bakers go wild embracing the winter squash, making it the star of a variety of desserts from cakes and cheesecakes to pies. Among them: Martha Stewart, who has created the quintessential — and likely most delicious — fall dessert we’ve come across yet: pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Violife Launches Vegan Camembert for the Holidays

Violife is getting ready for the holidays! They recently released a vegan Camembert just in time for the festive season. The popular plant-based brand has created its own Le Rond Camembert Flavor cheese alternative that is free of dairy, soy, nuts, emulsifiers, gluten, and preservatives. This new Violife product can be found in Waitrose starting on November 15th.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

How to Use Fruit and Veggies to Make Great Edible Décor for Fall Displays

Famously fall is the festive time of bountiful harvests, and for those of us who grow gardens with that in mind, it’s one of those occasions when we have more produce than we know what to do with. Luckily, much of what we harvest in late fall keeps very well when stored as-is, no canning or freezing required.
HOME & GARDEN
feastmagazine.com

These 4 comforting recipes offer a vegan spin on a classic Thanksgiving dinner

Each Thanksgiving, Mattie’s Foods offers Kansas City diners a full, from-scratch vegan menu cooked with love. For owners – and sisters – India Pernell and Arvelisha Woods, it’s just another way of carrying on their family’s tradition of creating community through food. When we started our vegan journey, there was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKBW-TV

Recipes for life – Chili with Chris Passarell

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend Chris Passarell from Evan’s Bank and he is sharing his recipe for chili. He calls it the triple triple chili because there are three meats in it, three cheeses from three different states, and three different kinds of beans as part of this recipe.
CHILI, NY
30Seconds

5-Minute Romesco Sauce Recipe: A Creamy Versatile Vegan Sauce Recipe From Spain

Romesco is a tomato and pepper-based sauce from Catalonia, a region in northwestern Spain. It's said that fishermen in the province of Tarragona made this creamy sauce to eat with fish. But you don't have to stop at fish! This easy romesco sauce recipe is delish with roasted vegetables, bread sticks, chicken, scrambled eggs, spread on sandwiches or stirred into stews, soups, rice or pasta.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy