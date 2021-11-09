CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film script with alternative ending for 1970s Bond film goes to auction

A haul of film treasures that once belonged to a famed director – including a James Bond script with an alternative ending – is to go under the hammer.

The mementos up for auction once belonged to Lewis Gilbert and his wife and includes pieces from the biggest movies of his decades-long career.

The collection was lovingly curated by his wife Hylda and remained untouched for over 60 years.

Gilbert, who died in 2018, made more than 40 films including three Bond movies – You Only Live Twice (1967), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Moonraker (1979).

The Lewis & Hylda Gilbert Collection will go on sale Tuesday 16 and Thursday 18 November 2021 at Bellmans auctioneers.

Photographs, contact sheets and promotional material going for auction in the Lewis Gilbert Film Script and Production Archive sale at Bellmans auction house in Wisborough Green, West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Philip Belcher, managing director of Bellmans auctioneers, said: “When we started looking through the Lewis Gilbert archive, many of us knew him as the director who brought to us the blockbuster 007 films You Only Live Twice; The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker in the late 1960s and 70s, and of course Alfie; Shirley Valentine and Educating Rita.

“But as we progressed, we realised what a hugely talented man he was.

“With his understated charm, he produced the essence of great films with top class entertainment for all.”

Among the array of cinematic items going under the hammer is a script for Gilbert’s second foray into the Bond universe: The Spy Who Loved Me.

Labelled with his name, the screenplay features an alternative ending to Roger Moore’s 70s spy thriller and is expected to fetch up to £2,500.

The final shooting script for the movie, including a note about ski equipment needed for filming, is also up for auction and expected to sell for up to £5,500.

An original film script for Moonraker, Gilbert’s third Bond caper, is estimated to fetch between £2,500 and £3,000.

Born into a poor stage family in 1920, Gilbert started his career early, driving a pedal car around the stage aged four as part of his parents’ variety act.

In 1939 he joined the RAF, where he was seconded to the United States Air Force and put onto the Film Unit.

After the conflict he went on to develop a number of successful war dramas in the 1950s including Reach For The Sky, the story of famed RAF ace Douglas Bader.

For more information on the auction visit: www.bellmans.co.uk

