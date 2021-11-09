5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave Your Cat Alone When You Travel

If you have a cat that meows at night it means they need you in one way or another. Leslie Sinn is a specialist in animal behavior, and says, “Cats meow for a variety of reasons but they’re basically seeking attention, food, or play from their owners. They also do it if they’re distressed, confused, or otherwise worried.” Common feline stressors include relocation, illness, and behavioral changes as they age. Expanding your family with new pets, or a baby might also confuse your cat, making them more prone to meowing at night. Sinn says there’s also the possibility that if your cat hasn’t been spayed or neutered that they will call or yowl while seeking a mate and/or to warn competitors away. To get your pet to stop meowing at night you must first determine the cause, and then you can come up with a solution such as a timed feeder to a midnight snack, a 15 minute play session before bedtime, or giving them attention during the day. (Yahoo)

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO