CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave Your Cat Alone When You Travel

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are thinking of leaving your cat alone when you go on your next trip or vacation, here are a few reasons to reconsider. It is easy to believe that cats do fine when left on their own, but that just isn’t the case. Cats need their human friends around...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

How much does your cat understand? You may be surprised

Have you ever wondered what your pet thinks about you, or if they understand what you are saying? Well, we have some answers for all the cat lovers out there. When it comes to human language, your cat understands words in the same way we understand their meowing, meaning...
PETS
pethelpful.com

8 Aggressive Dog Breeds You Should Not Mess With

I am an entrepreneur and a research analyst by profession, a blogger and traveler by passion. Dogs are some of the most adorable pets a person can have. There are very few other pets that can even come close to a dog. Not even a cat can beat a dog in being a man's best friend. Having said that, there are certain breeds of dogs that can be quite ferocious and can make you wet your pants if you treat them wrong. Here is a list of the world's 8 most ferocious dog breeds.
ANIMALS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Don’t Let Strangers Take a Picture of Your Dog, Here’s Why

Dogs need to go out for walks pretty much on a daily basis, right? And until the snow flies or it gets colder, there are quite a few people out walking, running and walking their dogs. When you run into another dog lover, many times they want to pet your dog, comment on the "cuteness" and in some cases, ask if they can take a picture of your cute dog.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Six Bizarre Things Your Cat Does, Explained by the Experts

Some feline habits are adorable and endearing, while others are totally confusing and even dangerous. If you’ve ever wondered about the unique, strange cat behaviours, we’ve spoken to Eleonore Hacheme, Cat Nutritionist at Republic of Cats to better understand the weird things your cat does and why exactly they do them.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Animals#Vegan Food#Plumbing
iheartcats.com

33 Hilarious Cat & Dog Tweets To Make You Laugh Your Paws Off

We love our cats and dogs for so many reasons. They’re adorable, intelligent, loyal, and always there when we need them. And best of all, our kitties and doggos are funny as all get out! Pawrents can always count on their furry ones to provide the most excellent comic relief.
PETS
theleadernews.com

Sink your teeth into why cats bite

Sometimes our cat bites us. It doesn’t seem like an aggressive bite, but it’s hard to know. Can you help us to determine if we’ve done something to anger him and how to make the biting stop?. Love Bites or Not in Acres Homes. Dear Love Bites,. Oh, cats ......
ANIMALS
panoramanow.com

Puppy Love: Signs That Prove Your Dog Loves You

At some point, every pet owner wonders whether their beloved furry baby loves them. While canines can’t verbalize their adoration, there are plenty of signs that prove your dog loves you. Learn to read your pup’s body language and other cues that reveal how much it cares. It Greets You.
PETS
pethelpful.com

How to Tell a Cat "No" and Get It to Listen

Valerie has three cats that often misbehave. Over time, she's learned to communicate with them so that they'll listen. Cat lovers know that cats are very different animals from dogs. While my dogs may attempt to outsmart me on many occasions, they usually shape up pretty quickly with a loud "No, bad dog!" But if I say "no" to my cat, I'm only minimally acknowledged, if that. Instead, the cat goes right on doing whatever it was doing.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Boomer Magazine

Why is My ‘Grand Cat’ Afraid of Me?

In this edition of My Pet World,” animal advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal calms a concerned grandma – “why is my ‘grand cat’ afraid of me?” Plus a cat owner struggling with balancing her kitty’s needs with her dog’s interest in the litter box, and a mean cockapoo who just will not get along with other dogs – including his littermate sister.
PETS
One Green Planet

Study Shows Why Dogs Tilt Their Head at Us

A recent study was published in Animal Cognition, analyzing the reasons behind why dogs tilt their heads at their owners. This is one of the cutest habits that our furry companions have, but why do they do it?. Researchers have proposed that this habit is a way for dogs to...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Can cats eat bananas? Why you shouldn’t serve them often

While some fruits (like grapes) are widely known as potentially deadly to cats, most people are left in the dark when it comes to other tasty human snacks. Bananas are loaded with vitamins and minerals like vitamin B6, vitamin C, and potassium, which can help lower blood pressure and improve heart health. However, those are the health benefits bananas can give humans, not cats. Have you ever wondered, “Can cats have bananas?,” or have you Googled, “Are bananas poisonous to cats?” We’ll break down everything you need to know about whether you can share a bite of your favorite snack with your cat.
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Kitten Found in National Park by Himself, Now Clings to People Day and Night to Make Up for Lost Time

A tabby kitten who was found in a national park by himself, now clings to his people day and night to make up for lost time. Two weeks ago, Jenny Storaker, the co-director of CatRescue 901 (in Sydney), received a phone call from a young man who works for national parks. A small tabby kitten was lost and wandering around without a mother. He was very young and needed round-the-clock care.
ANIMALS
WTAX

Is your cat meowing at night? What it means and what you can do about it

If you have a cat that meows at night it means they need you in one way or another. Leslie Sinn is a specialist in animal behavior, and says, “Cats meow for a variety of reasons but they’re basically seeking attention, food, or play from their owners. They also do it if they’re distressed, confused, or otherwise worried.” Common feline stressors include relocation, illness, and behavioral changes as they age. Expanding your family with new pets, or a baby might also confuse your cat, making them more prone to meowing at night. Sinn says there’s also the possibility that if your cat hasn’t been spayed or neutered that they will call or yowl while seeking a mate and/or to warn competitors away. To get your pet to stop meowing at night you must first determine the cause, and then you can come up with a solution such as a timed feeder to a midnight snack, a 15 minute play session before bedtime, or giving them attention during the day. (Yahoo)
PETS
CatTime

The Myth Of The Solitary Cat: True Or Busted?

The solitary cat myth persists despite stories of cats following their humans to the bathroom, pushing their way onto their people's computers or laps, spooning under the covers at night, snuggling with each other, or grooming their friends. So what's the deal? Why does it persist, and is it deserved? The post The Myth Of The Solitary Cat: True Or Busted? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
CatTime

Why You Should Open Your Heart To A Senior Cat This November

November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and we cat lovers could not be happier about it. We know that kittens are adorable and hard to resist, but there is so much to love about a senior cat. Here are five reasons senior cats rule. The post Why You Should Open Your Heart To A Senior Cat This November appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
pawtracks.com

Why is your hamster shaking? When you should be worried

It’s certainly a terrifying sight to find your hamster shaking the first time. Just as it would sound the alarm when a human shivers uncontrollably, so, too, should you leap into action with your pet. However, it can be tricky to nail down the exact cause, and a trip to the vet won’t hurt if you don’t spot an immediate explanation. While illness does lead to the shakes at times, you’ll want to look into a few more mundane triggers first to rule that out. When you wonder, “Why is my hamster shaking?” look at these options to determine the issue.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Dog TV Network Launches to Help Stress and Behavioral Problems

The UK has officially launched a new TV network geared specifically towards man’s best friend. The network is called DogTV and will be full of pooch-friendly shows for your dog to watch. DogTV is aimed to help behavioral issues in dogs, such as separation anxiety, loneliness, and destructive habits. Three...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy