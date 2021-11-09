CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

When will Comcast be back up? See the Xfinity outage map

By Katherine Rodriguez
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many Comcast Xfinity subscribers across the country woke up without access to their usual services on Tuesday morning. According to The Verge, a message on Comcast Xfinity’s outage status page (which many people...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

