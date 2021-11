(ABC 6 News)- More than 500 dogs have been surrendered by a USDA licensed breeder in Seymour in southern Iowa that had been living in "horrific conditions." At the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, with the help of the ASPCA, removed, sheltered and provided care for more than 500 dogs and puppies after the breeder agreed to surrender the animals.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO